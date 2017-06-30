WEST BANK — Palestinians living in one of the neighbourhoods near Shuhada Street are allowed to pass through a junction next to the Ibrahimi Mosque, or the Cave of the Patriarchs, but can't head left or right. In early June at the junction, Palestinians and Jewish settlers just looked at each other as they passed by. Words were not exchanged.

In the eerily quiet parts of Shuhada Street, shops that once did brisk business were shuttered. Jewish people, who have illegally settled in the area, occasionally walked past. A jogger wearing a traditional Jewish undergarment, did repeated laps of the empty street. Two American Jews, explaining that they didn't live in Hebron, said they were there to support Israeli soldiers. They were affable, and the man from Los Angeles explained that he could totally understand why Palestinians were angry, and even admitted that they were repressed. But this was all brought upon themselves, he said, because of past attacks in Hebron against Jews.

It was a necessary security measure, he said

Then why place yourself in a dangerous area, right in the middle of people who see you as occupiers, I asked. "Hebron is like my right hand," he answered. He went on to explain the importance of Hebron in Judaism, how it could never be forsaken.

The Palestinians of Hebron would just have to accept it, he argued.

This radical mindset is prevalent across Israel today; many Israelis, including their right-wing government, believe that they have a divine approval to usurp Palestinian lands and Palestinian people should not resist.

Abdelaziz al Khateeb was one of the victims of the decades-old Israeli aggression. I met Khateeb at his house in Himza, a village on a hilltop of West Bank surrounded by illegal Jewish settlements.

A polite man in his early 70s, Khateeb has grown familiar with TV crews pitching up their equipment to film his neighbourhood and the patch of rubble that lies next to his home.

His wife was blunt enough to point out the monotony of never-ending arrivals of TV crews. "What's the point?" she said, "It's not like anything will ever change."

Two months ago, the Israeli authorities asked Khateeb's son to vacate his house. Within 12 hours of serving the notice, dozens of soldiers turned up, along with the bulldozers. I could still make out the track marks in the dry mud; a satellite dish and a toilet still sat in the rubble.

The house their son lived in was built without a permit. It had to go. No matter that it was on Khateeb's land, and that it was extremely difficult to get a permit. The occupying forces went ahead with the demolition.

Hizma sits on a sensitive part of the West Bank. The separation wall has been built behind Khateeb's property, and a road used by Jewish settlers – built on his land – lies in the front.

Khateeb's life, and Hizma, was representative of Israel's 50-year long occupation of the West Bank. Entrenched, inflexible, unfair.

The village was only around 10 kilometres away from Jerusalem. In his youth, prior to the occupation, Khateeb said he was able to walk to Jerusalem. I almost found this hard to believe. Our drive, which had to pass through certain checkpoints because we had a Palestinian with us, was a lot longer than what apparently 60 years ago, was a brisk walk.

For Khateeb, there was no end to the hard times. He was not the only one who felt that way. It's quite clear to most observers that Israel won't reverse its aggressive approach toward the Palestinians. The United States may occasionally chastise the country on the issue of settlements or the like, and maintains different protocols in relation to East Jerusalem and the West Bank, but it doesn't look like they will go any further. If anything, the presidency of Donald Trump has only emboldened the Israelis. Driving through Jerusalem, posters repeated to me numerous times – "President Trump – Jerusalem is Israel's united capital!"