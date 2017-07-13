ISTANBUL, Turkey — Syrian refugees were struck by panic when fighter jets flew dangerously low over Istanbul, often breaking the sound barrier, on the night of July 15 last year.

As the situation turned grimmer, with gunshots ringing through the air, they wondered if the war in Syria had spilled over into Turkey.

Ragda Zaidan, a Syrian refugee, watched her neighbours gather on the street next to her apartment in Istanbul's Eyup district. "They were talking, yelling amongst each other in Turkish," Zaidan said. "I didn't understand what they were saying."

But as Zaidan began receiving phone calls from her friends and family from different corners of the world, she learnt that Turkey was facing a military coup.

A 47-year-old with a doctorate in Islamic law, Zaidan writes opinions on social issues for a Syrian news website. She turned her television on to follow the news. As she saw images of armoured vehicles and military tanks rolling across Istanbul and Ankara, she began to worry about the likelihood of rogue military units taking over the country and toppling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.

For Syrians in Turkey, it was a moment that not only evoked the macabre memories of the war they had escaped from in Syria but also brought them close to a new uncertainty. The thought of fleeing another home and going down the path of the unknown was too heavy to bear.

"I felt unsure about the future," Zaidan said. "Every Syrian I know here felt the same. We thought if the coup succeeded, the Syrian refugees will be forced to leave Turkey."

Many Syrians in Eyup went out onto the streets that night alongside Turks to protest against the coup attempt. They raised Turkish flags, chanted pro-democracy slogans and formed human chains to block the tanks.

In panic, others packed their belongings, thinking they might be forced to leave the country the next morning.

The shadow of the past

A few kilometres away in the district of Fatih, Turkish people traded stories of previous military coups with their Syrian neighbours. "My [Turkish] neighbours recalled long military sieges in past coups, and how they starved for days in their homes," said Mohamed (name changed).

Originally from Damascus, Mohamed moved to Istanbul as a refugee five years ago, waiting tables at a restaurant outside the grand mosque in the working class neighbourhood of Fatih.

Since the founding of the Turkish Republic in 1923, the military has toppled elected governments four times — each time plunging the country into an economic quagmire.

After the first coup in 1960, a military junta hanged several politicians, including the country's prime minister, Adnan Menderes. Another military administration toppled the elected government in 1980, executing prominent figures on the left and right of the political divide.

The coup of 1997, which the country describes as the "postmodern coup," marked a significant change in Turkish politics, however. As the military overthrew a coalition government of moderate secular and religious-minded leaders in the name of the hardline secularism laid down by the republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, a large number of people felt dejected. Erdogan was mayor of Istanbul back then. He cultivated support from disgruntled Turks and launched a new political platform, The Justice and Development Party, locally known as AK Party, a political game-changer that won a decisive electoral victory in 2002 and has remained in power until today.

After last year's failed coup, Erdogan gained support from people across the political spectrum inside and outside Turkey, as they perceived the military intervention as a threat to Turkish democracy.

The Turkish government has been facing criticism from activists and opposition leaders for arresting several thousand people with alleged links to Fethullah Gulen.

A cleric who lives in self-imposed exile in the US, Gulen is accused of masterminding the coup, which claimed 249 lives and injured several thousand people. The Turkish government has designated his group as the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Most Syrians in Turkey had no idea who Gulen was before the coup. "We still aren't interested in knowing who he is," Mohamed, the restaurant keeper, said.