ISTANBUL, Turkey — Moments before she was shot by a sniper, Asma al Beltagy kissed her mother goodbye. Asma was just a teenager when she was killed in one of the worst state-organised mass killing of protesters in living memory, but she believed fiercely in the cause she was defending.

When Sana Abdul Jawad speaks of her deceased daughter, Asma, a rare moment of joy and peace briefly appears on her otherwise tired and grief-stricken face.

“She was very young, only 17, but she had this foresight, this wisdom,” she says. “I always say that Asma lost her life when she was very young, but it was still a well-lived life, a fulfilled 17 years. Most of us live long lives and we don’t achieve anything.”

Asma al Beltagy was one of more than one thousand women, children and men who were killed on August 14, 2013, when Egyptian armed forces infamously opened fire on crowds gathered to demonstrate against the military coup – Mohamed Morsi, the first democratically elected president in Egypt, had been ousted a month earlier.

Killed at the young age of 17, she has become an international symbol of what became known as the Rabaa massacre. It rivals the bloodshed of Tiananmen as one of the largest killings of demonstrators in a single day in modern history.

“No one thought they would actually start killing protesters,” says Sana, recounting the day that forever changed Egypt’s path. “We were there because our civilian-elected president had been removed. President Morsi had disappeared, no one knew where he was being held. So people came out to protest.”

The family were all natives of Cairo. Asma was influenced by both her parents: her mother’s charity work and her father’s political activism both rubbed off.

Following in her parents' footsteps

Her mother Sana was born in 1967 in the working-class neighbourhood of Shoubra.

“I was working in charity organisations,” she says, “any kind of charity work in my neighbourhood.” Her work included preparing food for the poor in her local mosque.

“I was doing it because I wanted to be a role model for my [future] children; I wanted to show that no matter how busy I became as a woman or as a mother, this [social work] was still a priority.”

After finishing university, Sana married the prominent Muslim Brotherhood member Dr Mohamed al Beltagy, who would later become head of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party (FJP). The couple’s five children were born soon after – Asma was middle child and their only daughter.

“In the years leading up to the revolution, I was only involved in charity work and community work … during Mubarak’s regime there was enormous pressure on any Islamist parties or any kind of groups that leaned that way.”

The political climate was rapidly changing as the young family found itself thrust into political life after the revolution. Asma’s father became first an MP and then, after the revolution, head of the FJP.

“I found that I had no choice but to become politically active and play that kind of role,” Sana says, describing herself as the wife of one political prisoner and mother of another, as well as being the mother of a martyr.

“And every woman in Egypt has the right to [be politically active].”

It was the ideals of democracy their teenage daughter took to heart. Asma used to wait until her dad came home, sometimes at one or two in the morning, to speak to him about what was happening, sometimes to try and sway him on certain issues or convince him of her point of view.

Before the 2011 revolution, Asma’s mother explains, women in Egypt were criticised for not being active or interested in politics.

“But after the revolution, a lot of the women who did end up getting involved in politics, and did end up playing more of an active role, ended up paying the price.”

The gathering storm

Protesters had started gathering in the tense days that led to the July 3 coup.

“There were signs that said there was something strange happening in the country –there were tanks in the streets, areas were being closed down, and people were being rounded up from their homes. The Freedom and Justice party had offices everywhere, and now they were being closed. President Morsi had also disappeared.”

The entire family took to the streets.

“We chose [to protest] in Rabaa Square, because it was close to the presidential palace, where we thought he was being kept. And the numbers began to grow, not only here, but in Al Nahda Square, and in squares all over the country.”

The sit-in went on for about 40 days; almost every day, Asma and her family were there.

“There used to be marches that would leave the square and head to other places, often to the presidential palace, and they would return without incident,” Sana recalls. There were two crackdowns on the protesters by Egyptian security forces: on July 8 and July 27, in which 61 and 95 protesters were killed, respectively.

Then came the crackdown in Rabaa.