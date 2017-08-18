Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on Turks in Germany to vote against Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition and other major parties in next month's elections.

"I am calling on all my countrymen in Germany: the Christian Democrats, SDP, the Green Party are all enemies of Turkey. Support those political parties who are not enemies of Turkey," he said in comments after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"I call on them not to vote for those parties who have been engaged in such aggressive, disrespectful attitudes against Turkey, and I invite them to teach a lesson to those political parties at the ballot box," he said.

Relations between the two countries have increasingly soured, with Turkey accusing Germany of harbouring alleged terrorists and Germany protesting the arrest of several of its citizens in Turkey since last year’s failed coup.

Germany has a large Turkish diaspora. Germans go to the polls on September 24 for national elections where Merkel is running for a fourth term.

Tensions between the two countries have also been strained in the wake of last year's failed coup.