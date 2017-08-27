August 27, 2017
Five people were killed and a sixth seriously injured after a climbing accident Sunday morning in the Austrian Alps, rescue services said.
The cause of the accident, which occurred below the Mannlkarscharte pass near Zell-am-See, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the central city of Salzburg, has not yet been determined.
"We think a rope may have come loose," said Anton Voithofer, head of the Red Cross rescue team.
Five helicopters were sent to the scene, and the injured climber was transported to a hospital in Schwarzach.
The victims have not yet been identified.
