KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – In the darkness, a small girl kneels beside the grave of her father, an Afghan government official killed a few weeks before, and begins to tell him about her day at school.

It is the opening scene of a play, but it’s no fiction.

The Bitter Taste of History – written, produced and performed by Afghan refugees of the Parastoo Theatre group in Malaysia – is rooted in the decades-long conflict that has devastated their homeland and forced millions to flee. In just 30 minutes, the play recounts a series of events that drive home the brutality of war and the terrible toll it has taken on ordinary people.

Saleh Sepas, a theatre director and playwright who fled to Malaysia last year and is the driving force behind Parastoo, is also a believer in the Theatre of the Oppressed; a methodology devised by the Brazilian director and dramatist Augusto Boal. It’s a philosophy that’s based on the idea that theatre should inspire revolutionary change in society.

“The Theatre of the Oppressed changes the mind and the thinking,” Sepas explained before the performance.

“[On stage] we can talk about peace, a better life, our economic difficulties. We can forget about our past life because the past was war. Instead, we can see and focus on the future; on life.”

There are about 1,100 refugees from Afghanistan living in Malaysia today, according to The UN Refugee Agency or UNHCR. The country’s government is not a signatory to the UN Convention on Refugees, which means many refugees live a precarious existence on the margins of society, unable to work legally or send their children to mainstream schools, and vulnerable to exploitation.

Sepas has found work, but his salary is $281 (RM1,200) and his rent is $234 (RM1,000). He supports his wife and three young children on what’s left. Every month is a struggle, but he is happy to be back in the theatre.

Acting has also brought some meaning to the life of nine-year-old Fatimah Jafari, who has been in Malaysia for nearly four years. She plays the young girl at the graveside, who ends up being snatched by the Taliban; a single pink sandal left behind as she’s dragged away.

Like the other five members of the cast, she had never acted before the audition, but decided to give it a go because it was better than sitting at home on her own – as she used to do. “I just watch TV,” she said. “It’s so boring.”

In early June, some 25 people responded to Sepas call for auditions – none of whom had ever having been inside a theatre – and were graded on their performance in relation to delivery, expression and body language.

Rehearsals then started, two months before the August performance, with the actors practising twice a week for three hours in the evening in a community hall in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. Victor Maxwell, a New York-based actor and expert in the Theatre of the Oppressed, came to help in the final two weeks, after he heard about Parastoo when he was travelling in Indonesia.

It wasn’t always easy. Fatimah laughs with Sepas that he wanted to “replace her with another girl” because her voice wasn’t strong enough.

“I did,” he admits, but they both agree that the confidence-building games that form an integral part of the Theatre of the Oppressed methodology gave the nine-year-old the help she needed.

Fatimah attends a refugee school supported by the UNHCR and dreams that one day the fighting will end and she will be able to return to her homeland. Now, living in a land of endless summer, she remembers the snow and how much she loved it.

“I want to be president,” she revealed, at the end of one of the rehearsals, laughing at the idea of ever being a professional actress. “I’d make sure everyone had enough food. That everyone was okay. That no one kills anyone anymore and no one dies.”