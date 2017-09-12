Iraq's parliament voted on Tuesday to reject a referendum on Kurdish independence planned for September 25, authorising the prime minister to "take all measures" to preserve Iraq's unity, lawmakers said.

Kurdish lawmakers walked out of the session before the vote and issued statements afterwards rejecting the decision.

Western powers fear a plebiscite in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region – including the oil city of Kirkuk – could ignite conflict with the central government in Baghdad and divert attention from the war against Daesh militants.

"This referendum lacks a constitutional basis and thus it is considered unconstitutional," the resolution said, without specifying which measures the central government should take.

"Kurdish lawmakers walked out of the session but the decision to reject the referendum was passed by a majority," Mohammed al Karbouli, an Iraqi lawmaker, said.

TRT World spoke to Ammar Karim from Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

