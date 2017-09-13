A cyclone dumped heavy rains in the Philippines capital, Manila, and nearby provinces on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and landslides in some areas that killed at least four people.

Financial markets, government offices and schools were closed and port operations in some provinces were suspended, it said. At least 21 flights were canceled or diverted.

The weather bureau said cyclone Maring, which was packing winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour (37 mph), made landfall in the morning over Mauban municipality in the eastern province of Quezon.

Romina Marasigan, a spokeswoman for the national disaster agency, said two teenaged brothers died from a landslide in Taytay, Rizal, 20 kilometres (12.43 miles) from Manila.

"Some residents unfortunately did not heed the advice of local officials to evacuate to safer grounds," she said in a media briefing.

In Quezon province, a 2-month-old girl was killed and seven others were injured when a concrete wall around a hospital collapsed on three houses in Lucena city after heavy rain soaked the soil at the wall's base, officials said.