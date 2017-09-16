The United States said on Friday the plan for an independence referendum in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region this month distracts from efforts to defeat Daesh and urged Kurdish leaders to call off the vote.

“The United States does not support the Kudish Regional Government’s (KRG) intention to hold a referendum later this month,” the White House said in a statement.

"The referendum is distracting from efforts to defeat Daesh and stabilize the liberated areas," it added.

It urged the KRG to “enter into serious and sustained dialogue with Baghdad, which the United States has repeatedly indicated it is prepared to facilitate.”

Germany says vote will lead to new tensions

Germany also renewed its opposition to the unilateral independence referendum.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin on Friday, government deputy spokesman Georg Streiter warned that such a move might lead to new tensions in an already-volatile region.

“The German federal government regards the territorial integrity of Iraq as the highest good and views it as indispensable,” he said.

“The government opposes a unilateral referendum on the independence of the Kurdish region, which is not agreed with the central government in Baghdad,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Iraqi Kurdish parliament approved a plan to hold a referendum on independence on September 25.