In a week's time, a referendum will be held in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq and other areas under the control of forces of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) to determine support for independence.

But can independence even happen? What are the legalities, and is it feasible?

The Montevideo Convention , signed in 1933, and widely accepted as the basis for the establishment of an internationally recognised sovereign country, states, “The state as a person of international law should possess the following qualifications: (a) a permanent population; (b) a defined territory; (c) government; and (d) capacity to enter into relations with the other states.”

In 2010, the UN's International Court of Justice ruled in an advisory opinion that "International law contains no prohibition on declarations of independence."

Therefore, any community with a permanent population within a territory under government rule can declare independence.

The KRG in northern Iraq has been preparing to hold a referendum on September 25, as a first step to breaking ties with the central Iraqi government and declaring independence.

KRG's President Massoud Barzani has said a “Yes” vote would not mean a declaration of independence but would lead to negotiations with Baghdad.

Why now?

Experts say the regional government led by Barzani wants to make use of the claim to independence for internal politics.

“There is political polarisation in northern Iraq where [presidential and parliamentary] elections are going to take place at the end of the year," Can Acun, foreign policy researcher at Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) told TRT World.

He said Barzani has been losing popular support in the region ahead of those elections.

"Barzani wants to use the process of independence through nationalistic sentiments [to bolster his support].”

He said, "The regional government led by the Iraqi Kurdish President Massoud Barzani misinterpreted the West and thought their alliance with the West gave them the sense of legitimacy for kicking off the one-sided process which they started without consulting the opposition in the parliament."

Risk of clashes

Opposing the independence vote, Iraq's government has warned Erbil that it will launch a military operation “if the referendum results in violence.”

"If you challenge the Constitution and if you challenge the borders of Iraq and the borders of the region, this is a public invitation to the countries in the region to violate Iraqi borders as well, which is a very dangerous escalation," said Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi on Sunday.

The Supreme Court of Iraq also temporarily suspended the referendum on independence on Monday, in a move backed by Abadi.

Northern parts of Ninevah, Diyala, Kirkuk and Selahaddin governorates of Iraq are defined as disputed areas in the Iraqi constitution.

These Arab-populated areas were historically Kurdish, Turkmen and Assyrian inhabited areas but were affected by Saddam Hussein’s Arabisation policy .

Some parts of the disputed areas have been under the control of KRG forces ever since they defeated Daesh in the military operations that started last year in October.

Areas immediately north of Mosul as well as oil-rich Kirkuk areas that are populated mostly by Arab and Turkmen have become contentious – especially since Barzani declared the referendum will be held in these areas, too.

“Taking control of the disputed areas with a de-facto movement could lead the country to a civil war,” said Can Acun, referring to Abadi’s statement.

Neighbours’ stance