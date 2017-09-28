Daesh's rise in Iraq and the power vacuum left in the wake of the United States-led invasion of 2003 presented Kurdish peshmerga forces in northern Iraq with an unexpected opportunity – that was to capture Kirkuk in mid-2014.

Controlling Kirkuk was not only an ambition of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Iraq's central government wants to merge Kirkuk with territory under its control. If that was not all, the Turkmen inhabitants are demanding a special status for the city.

The city of Kirkuk remains inside the disputed areas of the country. According to article 140 of the Iraqi constitution, a referendum should have been held at the end of 2007 to decide the status of such areas. That, however, did not happen.

In terms of ethnic diversity, Kirkuk is described as the “small Middle East” and is inhabited by Arabs, Assyrians, Kurds, Turkmen and others.

On Monday, the KRG held a non-binding referendum to determine support for independence in northern Iraq. The referendum was also held in the disputed areas where its peshmerga is based. It was held despite domestic and international pressure.

Neighbours such as Turkey and Iran say “the division of Iraq would only bring more conflict to the region.” They denounced the referendum.

Kirkuk after referendum

Shortly after polls closed on Monday, authorities declared a curfew in Kirkuk, fearing a renewed ethnic conflict.

Reports of small clashes in the Kirkuk area came following the referendum. Local sources told TRT World that one Turkmen and one Kurd were killed the day after the referendum.

And on Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament asked Prime Minister Haider al Abadi to send troops to Kirkuk and take control of its oil fields.

“Kirkuk is a Turkmen city to the Turkmen who want to stay within central Iraqi territory,” said Habib Hurmuzlu, a Turkmen from Kirkuk, who is a consultant at the Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies (ORSAM).

“Real issue is Kirkuk oil. The KRG can not establish an independent state without the oil in Kirkuk. All the moves by the KRG are based on this reality,” said Hurmuzlu. This, he said added to the tension within the city.

As a first step even before the announcement of the referendum, the Kirkuk Provincial Council, which has links to KRG President Masoud Barzani, voted in favour of raising KRG flags alongside the Iraqi national flag on public buildings in the city in March. The Iraqi parliament then banned KRG flags in Kirkuk, disputing the council's vote, but the flags were still raised in Kirkuk. Turkey also slammed the move.

A couple of days before the referendum, after Kirkuk’s provincial assembly voted to participate in the referendum, Iraq's parliament voted to dismiss the governor of Kirkuk, Najmaddin Kerim.

Kerim is a senior member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) political party.

Political structure in Kirkuk

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which is the biggest party in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq and led by President Masoud Barzani, spearheaded the referendum. Behind the KDP is the Movement for Change Party, or Gorran. PUK is the third largest party.