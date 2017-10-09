ISTANBUL, Turkey — When two American rappers Ghostface Killah and Killah Priest from the renowned hip hop group named Wu-Tang Clan sang one of their all-time hits C.R.E.A.M, young men in the small but enthusiastic audience threw their fists in the air, bounced up and down and repeated the lyrics.

As Ghostface rapped “I grew up on the crime side, the New York Times side” his fans in the crowd completed the verse saying “Stayin’ alive was no jive...”

It was an enchanting sight to see the non-native English speaking audience rapping eloquently in English along with the iconic American performers, who had come all the way from the United States to perform at Istanbul’s Free Flow Hip Hop festival on Sunday, which had been promoted as the biggest international rapping event in Turkey’s history.

Apart from Ghostface and Priest, many prominent names from the American hip hop industry — from MC Lyte to Big Daddy Kane to Malik Yusef — performed throughout the evening on September 30.

“The rap culture in Istanbul is fast growing,” Onder Sahin, a Turkish rapper in his early 30s, told TRT World. “But we still have a long way to go.”

Sahin and his fellow musician Sayedar rap in Turkish but they've been following the American hip hop scene from their teens.

Sayedar has even developed personal ties with some US-based rappers. He said he was gutted to hear about the demise of Sean Price, a veteran rapper from Brooklyn, New York, whom he knew, when he died in early August this year. “I spoke to his wife Bernadette over Facebook and told her that my heart hurts,” Sayedar said.

Turkey’s relationship with the English language has always been wary. It's perceived as the language of enemies, a sentiment that is embedded in the World War I era. Great Britain and its allies firstly famously attempted to invade Turkey and subsequently occupied Istanbul for about five years, until the occupying forces were forced out and modern Turkey was founded in 1923.

Ever since, many nationalist Turks have worried about English words slowly creeping into the Turkish language. The anxiety over its spread resulted in several government measures to strengthen the national language in schools and universities — but that doesn’t stop America’s hip hop culture from inspiring young Turks.

At the festival, many teenagers, adult men and women, who weren’t fluent in English language sang the hip hop numbers of various American artists — from Big Daddy Kane performing his 1990s blockbusters to covers of more recent hits. The audience members’ rap was dapper, and their rhythm, consistent.

Growing up as teenagers, it was the rhythm and the beat many young Turks first gravitated towards. After being won over, it was the lyrics, which took more effort to understand, often with the aid of a dictionary, they felt inspired to tell their own stories, the stories of survival and loss.

"It was Tu Pac who influenced my thoughts," said a young man in the audience. "I have listened to his Dear Mama song so many times. It fills me with a sense of love and sympathy for all the poor people."

In Istanbul, hip hop culture is most dominant in a 1,000 years old neighbourhood called Sulukule. Almost a decade ago, many rappers from the area, who are now in their early 20s, witnessed the demolition of several hundred housing units in Sulukule. The government imposed an emergency law, knocking down old buildings and replacing them with upscale apartment buildings. Several hundred families sold off their properties and moved to various suburbs of Istanbul. But the incident scarred many of the young people, who felt that their community was shredded apart.

In the subsequent years, even though the demolition was stopped following a court order, many Turkish rappers emerged out of that urban disruption. Tahribad-I Isyan, a group of young rappers, is one of them.

Zen G, a member of Tahribad-I Isyan, was at the festival as audience member. A short and lean man in his early 20s, Zen G insisted the security guards to let him enter the backstage area. He wanted to a picture of himself taken with Ghostface Killah.

As Ghostface finished his performance, he paced out towards the dressing room. He barely stopped for fan photographs. But when he saw Zen G approaching toward him, he paused. From Zen G’s swag, Killah could see that he belongs to his own tribe. He stood with Zen G for several pictures. Zen G gave an I-don’t-give-a-damn look into the camera and jutted his hand, his fingers looking like a trident, a common sign in America's East Coast hip hop circles.

The unspoken camaraderie between Ghostface and Zen G was one of signs of the irrelevance of cultural and geographical boundaries on the evening; of people brought together by hip hop. Malik Yusef, a Chicago-born rapper explained to TRT World why hip hop transcends class and language barriers and touches young people anywhere in the world: