Turkey won't recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday has said during a visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been wracked by conflict since March 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea after an illegal independence vote.

Erdogan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in Kiev on Monday for talks which are expected to focus on bilateral relations and economic cooperation as well as the situation with a Turkic ethnic minority Crimean Tatars.

Turkey will continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Erdogan said during Monday's visit to Kiev.

He said Ankara will continue to follow the situation of Crimean Tatars, and thanked Ukraine for defending their rights.

Some Crimean Tatar activists have complained of infringements on the rights of the Turkic ethnic group after Russia's annexation of the Black Sea region.

Erdogan's statement comes even though he has sought to maintain warm ties with Russia and cooperated with it on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria.

US visa suspension

Erdogan said on Monday a US decision to suspend visa services in Turkey was upsetting, adding that Turkish foreign ministry officials had contacted their US counterparts over the issue.

Turkey urged the US, earlier on Monday, to review its suspension of visa services after the arrest of a US consulate employee sharply escalated tension between the two NATO allies.

"Above all, the decision is very upsetting. For the embassy in Ankara to take such a decision and implement, it is upsetting," Erdogan told a news conference during the visit to Ukraine.

Last week's arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul marked a fresh low.

Turkey said the employee had links to US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for a failed military coup in July 2016.