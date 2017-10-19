Iraqi forces have taken control of areas previously held by Kurdish Regional Government forces in Nineveh province in northern Iraq, a military statement said on Wednesday.

The areas were evacuated by KRG Peshmerga fighters before the arrival of the Iraqi forces on Tuesday, the statement said.

The Peshmerga had taken them over the past three years as part of the war against Daesh militants.

The Mosul Dam, northwest of the city, is among the positions retaken from the Peshmerga, the military statement said.

Responding to a KRG referendum on independence held last month, Iraqi government forces backed by Iranian-trained Hashd al-Shaabi groups captured the Kurdish-held oil region of Kirkuk on Monday, transforming the country's balance of power.