The first non-Arab to serve as Iraq’s president as well as founder and head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Jalal Talabani, died on Tuesday in Berlin, aged 84.

Known as one of the foremost leaders in Kurdish politics, his death came days after Kurds voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence from Iraq in a referendum.

This sent tensions spiralling with the central government in Baghdad and with Iraq's neighbors, including Turkey and Iran, who fear similar separatist sentiment on their soil.

The veteran Kurdish leader was elected by Iraq's parliament to the presidency in 2005, two years after the US invasion that toppled his sworn enemy Saddam Hussein. As he stepped into office in 2005 to become Iraq's first Kurdish president, Jalal Talabani made a symbolic call for unity.

I am casting off my Kurdish clothes and wearing Iraqi ones instead. You must accept that. - Jalal Talabani

Although the position was primarily a ceremonial role, Talabani spent his tenure trying to build bridges between Iraq's warring factions at the height of tensions between the Sunni and Shia communities.

Widely known as "Mam [Uncle] Jalal", Talabani performed a delicate balancing act in a fraught region and was seen as being close to both the United States and its rival Iran.

Barzani senior’s protégé

Talabani long dominated Kurdish political life along with the current leader of the Kurdish Regional Government, Masoud Barzani.

Born in 1933 in the village of Kalkan in the mountains, he completed his high school education in Erbil and Kirkuk. He joined the Kurdish political movement in his teens in the early 1950s.

Talabani joined the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the main Kurdish political force at the time, which was trying to carve out an autonomous territory for Iraq's Kurds. It was headed by Mustafa Barzani, Masoud's father. Under Mustafa's influence, Talabani became the founding president of the Kurdistan Students Union, associated with KDP.

In the late 1950s, Mustafa Barzani sent Talabani to Baghdad University to study law, after which he served a stint in the army.

Talabani’s split from the KDP

A charismatic and influential figure in the KDP, Talabani joined the Barzani-led Kurdish uprising against the Iraqi government in 1961, where he served various leadership posts.

Although they worked together in the uprising, Talabani and Barzani had significant ideological differences that became more apparent in the 1960s. The leftist-nationalist-leaning Talabani and the more conservative traditionalist-tribalist-leaning Barzani and their followers were caught in a struggle within the KDP.

The intra-party rivalry further escalated in 1964, when Talabani signed a ceasefire deal with Baghdad without informing the party, as explained by Michael M Gunter in his article about the KDP-PUK conflict.

Well-known for his political flexibility and pragmatism, Talabani was also ready to work with all partners he saw as beneficial for the Kurdish cause. Talabani then joined a KDP splinter faction within the party.

When the revolt against Baghdad collapsed in 1975, Talabani broke off from the KDP to form the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, or PUK. The Peshmerga army also split at this time, and some joined Talabani, while others remained with the KDP.

Even though the PUK was formed in Iraq, it has a strong connection with Iran.

Ibrahim Ahmed, an influential Kurdish leftist leader who initially headed the Iraqi branch of the Iranian KDP worked closely with Talabani, and later became his father-in-law.

His influence in the PUK can be seen in its relationship with neighbor Iran: unlike the KDP, the PUK has had traditionally good ties with Iran and Iranian-backed Shia groups which are effectively ruling in Baghdad.

To this day, Kurdish politics in northern Iraq remains dominated by the two families: the Barzanis in Erbil and the Talabanis in Sulaimaniyah.

Steps towards autonomy in northern Iraq

In 1976, Talabani again took up arms against Saddam Hussein, then the prime minister of Iraq, and eventually joined forces with Iran in the Iran-Iraq war. A renewed uprising in the 1980s against the Saddam regime sparked the notorious Anfal campaign of 1988 in which the army razed hundreds of Kurdish villages and gassed thousands of people.

Iraq's Kurds took their first steps toward autonomy in the early 1990s under the protection of a US-enforced no-fly-zone aimed at halting Saddam's killings. But the Kurds quickly fell into infighting. Pitched battles between forces loyal to Barzani and those who sided with Talabani killed thousands and only subsided when Barzani called on Saddam's army to help him push back Talabani's men.