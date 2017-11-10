Turkey came to a halt for two minutes of contemplation on Friday, marking the 79th anniversary of the death of the country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

At his mausoleum in Ankara, thousands flocked to pay their respects to the deeply revered first president of the republic.

Ataturk died on November 10, 1938, at the age of 57 in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace.

Every year on the same date, sirens are sounded at 09:05 am, the exact time of his death, while flags fly at half-mast.

Around the country, people stopped in the streets or stood silently at their workplaces to remember the leader.

At the Anitkabir mausoleum overlooking the capital, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was among those who laid a wreath at Ataturk’s resting place.