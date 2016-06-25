A century ago today, Tsar Nicholas II issued a decree to draft farmers, herders and nomads in central Asia into the Russian army to fight on the front in eastern Europe. The conscription order came at a time that was vital for the indigenous people of the region to attend to their crops and livestock to support their families.

As a result, a rebellion broke out, with local lords in two regions, Kemin and Kochkor, proclaiming independent khanates. Around 4,000 ethnic Russians living in the region were killed in the wave of violence. This prompted the Tsarist administration in St. Petersburg to send an army of Cossacks to suppress the uprising.

Hundreds of thousands of ethnic Kyrgyz and Kazakhs attempted to flee the brutal crackdown by crossing the formidable Tien-Shan Mountains on their way to China. Those who escaped slaughter at the hands of the Cossacks eventually perished on the road, freezing to death at altitudes between 3,000 and 4,000 metres above sea level.

Today, the Bedel Pass leading to the Chinese border is littered with the bones of at least 100,000 people who died while making the fateful journey in August 1916. Some scholars say that as many as 250,000 may have died. The incident is referred to as the ‘Urkun' in the Kyrgyz language, meaning the ‘Great Exodus.'

Survivor Bayali Isakeev, a former official in the Kyrgyz Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, recorded his traumatic experience in a book published in 1933:

"We were forced to move on through the Bedel Pass at night. First I helped my mother and sister with a loaded camel make it along the narrow path. The path was slippery, almost entirely covered with snow, the slopes with ice. Below there were steep, yawning chasms. One false step meant certain death. I luckily led my mother and sister [along the path] and returned for my brother, who was halfway through the pass with our bull, loaded with our household possessions. On the way back we could see the crevasses filling up, nearly to the top in some places, with the bodies of camels, horses, cattle that had slipped over the side, and often people were there also."

An investigation into the incident by the Russian State Duma in December 1916 led by Alexander Kerensky, who later went on to lead the Mensheviks, found that "the nomads were mercilessly exterminated by tens of thousands, consistently and systematically."

Prior to the incident, thousands of Kyrgyz had already started fleeing their homelands as Russian settlers continued to expand into central Asia in the late 1800s, seizing farmland from the locals.The Russians had previously quashed rebellions led by Kyrgyz Mullah Iskhak Hazan between 1873 and 1876, as well as another revolt in Andijan under the leadership of Naqshbandi Sufi Sheikh Dukchi Ishan. Following the rebellion of 1916, the Russians launched a renewed offensive which lasted till 1921. To this day, no one knows for sure how many Kyrgyz were killed during that period.

"There are various estimates; some put the number of victims, including those killed by the punitive expeditions and those who died of starvation, exposure, and diseases, at 40,000 people...while others claim that at least 150,000 Kyrgyz were killed by the punitive expeditions and many more died of starvation and exposure," a source familiar with the topic told TRT World.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of Russian reprisals, added that the number of Kyrgyz and Kazakhs killed in those years is likely to be 200,000, including 130,000 victims in 1916-1917 and another 70,000 more who died or fled to in China between 1917 and 1921.

The rebellion was finally brought to an end when the Basmachi Movement, which was at the time fighting under Turkish commander Enver Pasha, was defeated by Russian forces in the Battle of Kafrun in 1922.

Is it a genocide?

Despite the extent of the trauma inflicted on the Kyrgyz people, political correctness has prevented the labelling of the incident as a genocide.