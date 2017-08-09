ISTANBUL, Turkey — "It's all so obvious," Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of Turkey's national intelligence agency, says in a confident, matter-of-fact tone. He is speaking about the reasons motivating the strong American support for the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, a group considered a terrorist organisation in Turkey.

Much of the Turkish establishment believes there is a Western agenda underway to draw a new map in the Middle East; something akin to the old Sykes-Picot Agreement, the Anglo-French secret treaty signed in 1916 during World War I, which divided the Middle East into British and French zones, paving the way for the geopolitical borders that came to define the Middle East in the wake of the Great War.

Ones and other top Turkish officials, including the co-chairman of the Turkey-EU parliamentary committee and a former military intelligence chief, argue that American support for the YPG is about much more than northern Syria or the fight against Daesh.

"This is not tactical support, it's strategic support," Ones told TRT World, implying that Americans are following a Middle East policy increasingly centred on long-term commitments to the Kurds "in pursuit of a unified Kurdistan."

"They are seeking to help the Kurds gain a real political presence in our region."

Ones worked as the top Turkish intelligence official in Turkey's mostly Kurdish-populated southeastern region from 1989 until 1991, when the PKK was amping up its armed campaign against the Turkish state.

The PKK's armed campaign in Turkey has cost more than 40,000 lives since it began in 1984. The leftist terrorist group was founded by Abdullah Ocalan and his socialist comrades in 1974 in Ankara. Ocalan has been jailed in Turkey since 1999, after a lengthy stay in Syria. Assad had eventually expelled him under Turkish pressure and in the following year, the PKK leader was captured by Turkish special forces in Kenya.

Ocalan's PKK used to advocate for the creation of a united independent Kurdistan across all the Middle Eastern countries with sizeable Kurdish populations: Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria. After Ocalan was captured, he decided to change the political orientation of the PKK, befitting a new ideological posture to his group which he called "democratic confederalism," a new political outlook to its previous political stance for an independent Kurdistan.

Through the concept of democratic confederalism, he also created a new political structure, KCK, reorganising all branches of PKK under its broader umbrella which aims to form autonomous regions within the borders of the existing Middle Eastern nation states.

According to various sources, Ocalan spend most of his time in the prison reading, including writings by the American socialist Murray Bookchin's communalism, which he acknowledges have been a particular inspiration for him to develop the idea of "democratic confederalism."

"He [Ocalan] said that he considers himself a social ecologist, a good student of Bookchin, and had the intention to create the first polity based on his ideas," said Janet Biehl, Bookchin's biographer and long-time partner, during a panel on democratic confederalism last year.

Six years after the declaration of "democratic confederalism" and the creation of the KCK by Ocalan in 2005 from Turkish prison, the rapid emergence of autonomous "cantons" by the PYD in northern Syria raised many eyebrows in Turkey. This happened as the Syrian conflict reached a critical turning point — the sudden withdrawal of the Assad regime, the former ally of Ocalan and PKK.

When asked by a Turkish journalist about what was behind the US' intention in supporting the SDF in northern Syria, US Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, the commander of the Combined Joint Task Force which oversees the operations of the US-led anti-Daesh international coalition in Syria and Iraq, downplayed the journalist's concerns.

"I'm seeing what is probably a pretty broad coalition of people and the Kurds may be providing the leadership, because they have – they have a capable leader who's stepped up to this challenge," Townsend said, "And they are providing some of the organisational skill, but I see a large contingent about 23,000 to 25,000 so far and growing, Arabs, who are marching to liberate their part of northern Syria."

Yet Townsend's description of northern Syrian territories under SDF control is remarkably similar to Ocalan's model of democratic confederalism.

"I don't see a Kurdish state. I see a multi-cultural, multi-party, multi-ethnic, multi-sectarian Syrian region being liberated from ISIS. Over."

As the PKK's Syrian wing, the PYD functions under the control of Ocalan's KCK structure. The group refers to the whole region where the cantons are collectively as "Rojava," meaning "Western Kurdistan." In 2014, when the Americans openly began supporting the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, the PYD leadership declared publicly that their goal in northern Syria was achieving democratic confederalism, as defined by Ocalan's KCK structure.

"In Syria, US is in a more accepting mood that the country has been broken down in various cantons. There are areas controlled by the YPG, and the regime has its own territories," said Kyle Orton, a British Middle East analyst who is an associate fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, a London-based foreign policy think tank.

"I imagine, though, that some support for some form of autonomy will be a part of [a Syrian] settlement at this point," Orton also told TRT World.

The Russian-American axis

The debate over Kurdish autonomy has been accompanied by American political manoeuvring in northern Syria, where the US army is clearly seeking to gain the upper hand, in order to counteract Russian political and military interests.

As firm allies of the Assad regime, the Russians have, for decades, had a strong presence on the Syrian coast of the Mediterranean and in northeast Syria — in the territory to the east of the ancient Euphrates river, long the unofficial borderline of imperial ambitions between West and East in the Middle East. Since 2014, the land to the west of the Euphrates has fallen in the sphere of US influence.

The Russians and the Americans may disagree on many fundamental issues concerning Syrian politics and the Assad regime, but when it comes to the YPG and Kurdish autonomy, they seem to be on the same page. This new political alignment on the Kurdish issue is viewed by some in Turkey as being eerily similar to the old Anglo-French agreement that led to Sykes-Picot, which created an "Arab state or confederation of Arab states," in the Middle East in order to undermine Ottoman power.

The Ottoman Empire, the predecessor state of Turkey, had ruled the region for over 400 years in a relatively peaceful manner. Following the Franco-British invasion of the region after WWI, the Middle East rapidly became a political and economic mess. Political instability, which has been amplified repeatedly by more western intervention, has become the norm in the region.

This historical testimony led David Fromkin, an influential American political scientist and historian, to describe the status quo established by the Western Allies as "A Peace to End All Peace," which was also the title of his renowned book, a New York Times bestseller.

Now, the current Russian-American axis seems to follow the same political path with Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria and other policies in the rest of the region as the political settlement of Sykes-Picot. Like the Franco-British "Arab project," a Kurdish state stretching from Turkey to Iran, including northern Syrian and Iraqi territories, could presumably bring even more instability, infighting and eventually war to the already ravaged region.