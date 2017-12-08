New-York based Christie's auction house said on Friday Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism was acquiring Leonardo da Vinci's portrait of Christ, "Salvator Mundi," a painting that sold for $450.3 million.

The latest twist in a saga over the painting came after a report in the Wall Street Journal which said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS, was identified as the buyer of the painting in US intelligence reports, according to people with direct knowledge of the information.

A Saudi official denied MbS had purchased the artwork.

"Christie's can confirm that the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi is acquiring 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci," the auction house said in a statement.

"We are delighted to see that this remarkable painting will be available for public view at the Louvre Abu Dhabi."

The painting, sold last month, become the most expensive painting ever sold. At the auction, the painting was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted contest of nearly 20 minutes at the auction house.

Buying on behalf of Abu Dhabi

A document seen by Reuters showed that a Saudi prince was authorized to purchase the painting on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.

The document, dated November 12, is addressed to Prince Badr bin Abdullah al Saud and thanks him for "agreeing to bid as an undisclosed agent for and on behalf of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi for the artwork" at Christie's auction on November 15.

The letter authorizes the prince to "bid up to a hammer price" of $500 million.