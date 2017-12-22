The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it had banned 11 Russian athletes for life after they committed doping offences at the 2014 Sochi winter games.

Along with lugers Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko, who both won silver medals in Sochi, cross-country skiers Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Bessmertnykh — both silver medallists — and Natalia Matveeva, bobsledders Liudmila Udobkina and Maxim Belugin, and ice hockey players Tatiana Burina and Anna Shchukina, were disqualified from the events they took part in.

Speed skaters Ivan Skobrev, a two-time medallist at the Vancouver 2010 Games, and Artem Kuznetcov were also punished.

The athletes were stripped of their medals and banned from future Olympic events, the IOC Disciplinary Commission said.

The decision is part of an IOC investigation into doping of Russian athletes at the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

"Unprecedented systematic manipulation"

Earlier this month the IOC banned Russia from next year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics for what it called "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system.