“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”

That’s how the US president threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted against his decision on Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump violated international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions (which the US also agreed to) by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on December 6.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley, in a Twitter post echoed the US President saying that the ‘’US will be taking names.’’

Despite the threat, 128 countries voted against the US decision at the UN General Assembly on December 21. So what will happen now? Are those countries really going to suffer from US aid cuts?

The idea of cutting aid to these countries is a part of Trump’s America First Policy.

Donald Trump announced his budget projection at the end of May and proposed an up to 28 percent cut. The budget for the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID) were already planning to cut down to $25.6 billion.

Recipients of US Foreign Aid

Even though more than 200 countries have received foreign aid, most of the aid goes to these five countries: Afghanistan, Israel, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan. These countries play a significant role in US’ national security goals in the Middle East.

Israel and Egypt are the largest recipients of US military aid. Egypt has been one of the major recipients after it agreed to an American-brokered peace deal with Israel in 1978. After the coup in 2013, the US increased military aid to Egypt on the grounds that it is an ally in fighting ISIS.

The biggest aid recipient is Afghanistan, which the US invaded in 2001.

After the US' partly withdrawal from Iraq in 2013, Washington has been supporting Iraq’s military with $20 billion in military aid, in addition to economic aid.

Jordan’s strategic location surrounded by Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Syria makes it a buffer state for the US in the Middle East.

However, the expected budget cut will not affect each country the same way. Israel’s military aid will remain unaffected.

How important is US aid to the UN?

The United States is also the top donor to United Nations. It donates $8 billion per year, of which $2.5 billion goes to peacekeeping initiatives.