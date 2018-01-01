January 1, 2018
Millions of children have been affected by the war. Among the challenges is a lack of education.
Now, one woman has moved from Canada to Jordan to try and change that.
Retired psychiatrist Martine Stilwell, left her home in Canada for Jordan, to set up a school for refugee children.
She calls the Azraq Education Center she helped found a 'keep-up, catch-up'.
"We keep up and we catch up the children as much as we can," Stilwell explains.
TRT World's Yasin Eken has more.
