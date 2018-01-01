WORLD
1 MIN READ
'Keep-up, catch-up' school for Syrian children in Jordan
Six years of civil war in Syria have devastated millions of lives, including those of children. Moved by their plight, 79-year-old Canadian Martine Stilwell went to Jordan to work with refugee children.
'Keep-up, catch-up' school for Syrian children in Jordan
A Syrian refugee boy during a lesson at a summer school in Amman, Jordan, July 20, 2017. / AP Archive
January 1, 2018

Millions of children have been affected by the war. Among the challenges is a lack of education. 

Now, one woman has moved from Canada to Jordan to try and change that. 

Retired psychiatrist Martine Stilwell, left her home in Canada for Jordan, to set up a school for refugee children.

She calls the Azraq Education Center she helped found a 'keep-up, catch-up'.

Recommended

"We keep up and we catch up the children as much as we can," Stilwell explains.

TRT World's Yasin Eken has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests