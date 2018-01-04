After being traumatised by a civil war that ended in 2002 in Sierra Leone, the country's former child soldiers were recruited by a private security company to fight in Iraq, according to a report by a Danish researcher Maya Christensen.

The security company Sabre International targeted Sierra Leone after it was barred from operating in Liberia.

Among them is Sierra Leone's ex-child soldier Alhaji Koroma who was recruited by a private security company with the help of Sierra Leone's government to fight in Iraq.

"You experience a lot of bombing everyday, it's really hard. Seeing dead bodies everyday you know." said Koroma.

Sierra Leone's government used the process as an employment scheme.