A New York jury on Wednesday convicted the former deputy CEO of Turkey’s public bank, Halkbank, of five charges, all of which focused on breaching US sanctions against Iran.

The judge, Richard Berman, declared that he will be replaced by another judge, who will take the case over from him.

The new judge is expected to announce his decision on the sentence, that is set to be implemented on April 11.

Attorneys for Atilla have demanded the cancellation of the case due to “inadequacy of evidence submitted to the court” and the current judge on the case, Berman, will respond to the request on Friday.

The request for a mistrial was also based on the testimony of Reza Zarrab, who was the prime suspect in the case, but became a witness against Atilla after reaching an agreement with the prosecution office.

The mistrial request also included a member of the group named by Ankara as the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), Huseyin Korkmaz, who the defence said “submitted stolen evidence” and “testified wrongly.”

Turkey has repeatedly said this case is a continuation of the December 17-25, 2013 cases that were run by prosecutors related to FETO, who fled the country before any such links could be proven.

Here is the possible process for the next term of the case that has caused a strain in the relations between the United States and Turkey.

Sentencing on April 11

After the jury’s verdict that found Hakan Atilla guilty, the final session of the trial was set for April 11, when he will be sentenced.

However, there will be a pre-sentencing process in which an investigation will take place to consider the defendant’s situation, including his criminal background, his family, health, and work record.

Zarrab, a businessman who has both Iranian and Turkish citizenship, made an agreement with the prosecutor’s office and pleaded guilty.

He put Atilla at the centre of all accusations, and the prosecution may ask Berman for a penalty reduction for Zarrab, due to his agreement.