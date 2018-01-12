The development of a new cultural centre in Berlin has sparked a fiery debate surrounding illegally acquired artefacts from some of Germany’s ex-colonies in Africa.

Critics argue that before the new Humboldt Forum opens, the violent history of art acquired by German universities, museums and institutions must be known.

Cameroonian-born Gad Semaiy Shiynyuy tells TRT World about his personal campaign to have one particular statue returned to his home country.

"We still think about this loss every day," says Shiynyuy. "We believe that this object has divine powers and it’s the same object that our forefathers used to perform rituals to cleanse our land."

Shiynyuy, who is from the northwest of Cameroon and part of the Nso tribe, explains how in 1909, when the region was under German occupation, Ngonnso – a statue considered to be a goddess in his community – was stolen from them. "In my tradition, no one can give Ngonnso away, so people fought to take it," he says.

When Shiynyuy, who moved to Berlin around ten years ago to study, discovered that Ngonnso was in the possession of the city’s Ethnological Museum, he began his efforts to have the statue returned to his community.

Yet today, despite his campaign and a request by the King of Nso to have the statue sent back, the Ngonnso statue is still in Berlin and, in fact, waiting to be transferred to the Humboldt Forum.

Set to open in 2019, the forum will host international art collections, educational programmes and events on a wide range of topics, including European colonialism, religion and science.

Named after the 19th century German naturalist and geographer Alexander Von Humboldt, more than half a million objects will be transferred from the Ethnological Museum and the Asian Museum of Art. This includes collections from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. One of the highlights will be the famous Benin Bronzes – ancient artefacts that belonged to the Kingdom of Benin (now modern-day Nigeria) – which are now primarily in Germany and the UK.

The centre is a reconstruction of the palace belonging to the last German emperor, the Prussian King Wilhelm II, and at a cost of over $ 721 million (600 million euros), will be the most expensive institute of its kind in the country. Humboldt’s planning committee are calling it "a base camp for the world" and are keen to promote the centre as a place where the visitor can “travel through the world and learn that all cultures are somehow equivalent.”

The story of Ngonnso though, suggests a much deeper problem sitting at the heart of the project, which critics say contradicts the centre’s vision. Like Ngonnso, many of the artefacts that will be exhibited were acquired during Europe’s colonial occupation of Africa. This has led critics to call on Humboldt’s planners to conduct an investigation into how these objects came to be in German hands, and in what manner they were taken from their countries of origin.

So far, these calls have fallen on deaf ears. Tahir Della, from the Initiative of Black People in Germany and one of the many members of the No Humboldt 21 campaign says, "the title of the Humboldt is ‘The Base Camp of the World.’ But that is just a cosmetic way of saying these are stolen objects that we are going to show to people in Germany.”

"They think they have the right to claim that these objects, which are from various countries and decades, have now become part of German cultural heritage. But by showing these objects in a German museum, and now in the Humboldt Forum, without telling people how these objects came, and in what circumstances they got here, is hugely problematic. It also shows the continuities of Germany’s colonial history." says Della.

German-occupied Africa

Compared to other European countries, Germany’s colonial era isn’t considered nearly as bad, nor as long. However, even prior to German unification in 1871, many of its predecessor states were involved in colonial businesses including the transatlantic slave trade. Berlin even hosted the Africa Conference in 1884-85, where European nations carved up the continent between them.