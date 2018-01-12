The war in Syria is entering its seventh year, and it's exacted an enormous human cost.

Half of its people have been killed or forced from their homes. The financial toll is more difficult to determine

Estimates for the massive reconstruction effort range from $100 billion to $350 billion, with some running even as high as $1 trillion.

Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's representative to the EU, recently said European states would "bear the responsibility" if they failed to recognise that it was "high time" to back a programme likely to cost "dozens of billions" of euros.