Syria's post-war recovery may cost up to $1 trillion
Estimates for the massive reconstruction effort range from $100 billion to $350 billion, with some running even as high as $1 trillion.
Men stand on the rubble of damaged buildings after an air strike in the Saqba area, in Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, Syria, January 9, 2018. / Reuters
January 12, 2018

The war in Syria is entering its seventh year, and it's exacted an enormous human cost. 

Half of its people have been killed or forced from their homes. The financial toll is more difficult to determine 

Estimates for the massive reconstruction effort range from $100 billion to $350 billion, with some running even as high as $1 trillion.

Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's representative to the EU, recently said European states would "bear the responsibility" if they failed to recognise that it was "high time" to back a programme likely to cost "dozens of billions" of euros.

The EU says its members are already by far the largest donors of Syrian relief. They say they have so far allocated more than 13 billion dollars in humanitarian and development assistance.

How much the EU will contribute to fund Syrian reconstruction is slated to be decided at a conference on Syria in Brussels later this year.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
