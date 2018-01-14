Liberia's governing Unity Party has expelled the country's outgoing president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, whom they accuse of meddling in last year's presidential elections in which its candidate suffered a bruising defeat.

Johnson Sirleaf, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who has been in power for 12 years, denies the party's allegations that she held inappropriate private meetings with election magistrates before the October 10.

Four other party officials were also expelled, the party said in a statement distributed on Sunday.

"The behaviour of the expelled persons ... constitutes sabotage and undermined the existence of the party," said the statement announcing the decision, which was taken by the party's executive committee late on Saturday.