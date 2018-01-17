President Donald Trump said in his tweet on Monday that the United States had "foolishly" handed Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the past 15 years and had been rewarded with "nothing but lies and deceit."

Why does the US give aid to Pakistan?

Since Pakistan's independence in 1947, the relationship between Washington and Islamabad has rested heavily on military and economic aid. Pakistan was a strategic ally for the US until the fall of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

This alliance benefitted Pakistan in terms of economic and military aid, and helped the US in maintaining its international power, with Pakistan allowing the US to access its air bases.

Despite the economic and military embargoes the US put on Pakistan, over the India-Pakistan War in 1965, the US still had not cut its support for Pakistan.

In the 1990s the US-Pakistan alliance waned due to the disappearance of the Soviet threat and the nuclear tests that Pakistan conducted in response to those of India's.

After Al Qaeda’s 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington in 2001, Pakistan emerged as a key US ally again. Pakistan was an important ally for the US in its "War on Terror" in neighbouring Afghanistan.

In addition to seeing it as a national security issue, former president Pervez Musharraf announced that the Bush administration had threatened to bomb Pakistan into the "Stone Age" unless it agreed to support the US.

In George Bush's words: ''[Pakistan has apprehended] more than 500 Al Qaeda and Taliban terrorists, thanks to the effective border security measures and law enforcement co-operation throughout the country, and thanks to the leadership of President Musharraf.''

In return, Pakistan received military, as well as, economic aid that amounted to $33 billion over the past 15 years, according to Trump’s tweet.

But in late 2017, the Trump administration raised its opposition to Pakistan, accusing the country of being a safe haven for the Taliban.

On December 21, US Vice President Mike Pence paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan and said that, “The days to shelter terrorists have gone. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour terrorists.”

He also said that Trump had put Pakistan on notice for providing a safe haven to terrorists on its soil, sending a hint before Trump’s tweet.

A week after the visit, on December 28, Pakistan’s Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a news conference that “no organised infrastructure of terrorist organisations exists in Pakistan.”

“We have done enough and we cannot do any more for anyone. Whatever we are doing and shall, will only be done for Pakistan,” he added.

However, it didn’t stop Trump from blaming and threatening Pakistan in his first tweet of 2018.

How will Pakistan be affected?