The ousting of Robert Mugabe on November 21 was widely celebrated by most Zimbabweans who had known little more than the revolutionary-turned-dictator, who ruled the sub-Saharan country since independence in 1980.

But Mugabe’s departure is also likely to signal the dwindling of a lucrative business that many people have benefited from. Mugabe’s existence had been at the centre of high-level fundraising for groups aligned and opposed to Africa’s longest serving president.

On one side, groups aligned to the ex-president would use his internal clout to raise funds domestically, whereas opposition groups have historically used Mugabe’s anti-Western stance to lure foreign donations from countries such as the UK and the US, in return for their efforts to overthrow Africa’s iconic strongman.

But now that Mugabe is no longer the president of Zimbabwe, both sides of this business now find themselves with no cause. No Mugabe to raise money for or against.

Examples can be drawn from Promise Mkwananzi, the ex-President of the Zimbabwe National Student Union (ZINASU), who built a career and made a living out of his fight against Mugabe. Mkwananzi belonged to a generation that had known no other work except fighting Mugabe. But like many others, he found that the fight against Mugabe could also be a profitable one as foreign governments threw money at Mkwananzi and similar leaders to help force regime change.

However, not all of this money went towards efforts of regime change, with some of those entrusted with funds – like Mkwananzi – devising creative ways of embezzling money for personal profit.

Over the past 17 years, billions of dollars have been poured into Zimbabwe to fund efforts to ensure that Mugabe – the liberator-turned-dictator whose ruinous political and economic policies brought the country to the brink of becoming a failed state – was removed from power.

The money was channelled directly to opposition parties as well as in a roundabout way through a number of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which the government said at their peak in 2012 numbered more than 3,000, the majority of them with a strong regime-change agenda.

The exact figure of the total amount that went into efforts to push Mugabe from power will never be known because of the discreet nature of these transactions. But it has been suggested by many, including local news outlet, The Standard, that groups in Zimbabwe have received at least $2.4 billion between the years of 2009 and 2012. Most of this money came from the UK and the US.