With Operation Olive Branch entering its 14th day - there have been a number of differing reactions from the US and European countries towards it. While Germany, France, and the US staunchly opposed Operation Olive Branch, the UK and the Netherlands have not been in opposition and have announced that Turkey does maintain the right to protect its borders from any kind of terrorist threat. This raises an important question: What drives the differing reactions of EU and NATO member countries to Turkey’s military operation in Syria?

Importance of the Olive Branch Operation

Operation Olive Branch intends not only to secure Turkey’s borders but also logically contributes to the safety of Europe. It is common knowledge that the Syrian regime, DAESH, PKK and PKK-affiliated groups (YPG, PYD and SDF etc.) have played a major role in the displacement of Syrians that was the trigger for the refugee crisis. As such, millions of Syrians have entered Turkey and Europe throughout this period and continue to do so. Over the past six years, Turkey has accepted more than 3 million Syrian refugees.

On the other hand, several terrorist attacks have taken place in Turkey and European countries most of which have been carried out by Daesh, whose expansion is in part a product of the ongoing conflict in Syria.

The extreme ideology of PKK is a threat to the region and the US, as the US has already experienced - when the DHKP-C attacked the US consulate in Istanbul in 2015. While the US currently benefits from using PKK and its affiliates in Syria to fight Daesh, the long-term effects of this collaboration can have far reaching consequences for the Middle East and become a threat to US security, as happened in Afghanistan when the US supported militants in the fight against the then Soviet Union.

It is also worth noting that the borders of Turkey are also considered NATO’s borders, given that Turkey is a NATO member. This is stated in NATO'sArticle 5principle of common defence: collective defence means that an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies. In this context, Turkey is protecting not only its own borders but also NATO’s borders through Operation Olive Branch.

Moreover, the PKK is a threat to peace and democracy not only in Syria but also in European countries. PKK followers in Europe have attacked mosques and sabotaged many institutional buildings and democratic events.

The operation in Afrin has the potential to secure EU and NATO member countries if the fight against terrorist groups in Syria is successful, which will pave a way for refugees to go back to their country safely.

To put an end to the impunity of groups like the PKK and the YPG, Turkey cited Article 51 of the UN convention as a justification for Operation Olive Branch. According to article 51, each country has the right to defend its border and national security. However, the reactions of Western countries have shown that Turkey’s security concerns have not been taken into serious consideration.