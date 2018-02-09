When Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear Afrin of the YPG on January 20, the Syrian regime intensified its ongoing offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib, the final urban stronghold of the Syrian opposition in the north. Backed by its closest allies—Russia, Iran, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah—the regime advanced across the province, even though it is one of the four designated de-escalation zones that was agreed upon by guarantors Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

Now, about three weeks into Turkey’s operation in Syria’s Afrin, the situation on the ground has seen several developments.

US-trained and armed YPG militants in northeastern Syria have transferred to Afrin via Iran and regime-controlled territories as reinforcements to fight against Turkey, which is a NATO member and US ally.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Iran-backed regime forces came under air and artillery fire from the United States and the YPG in a move that the US said was in “self defence”.

During this period, Syria’s Idlib and Eastern Ghouta saw a surge in violence from the regime, while the region overall saw an increase in diplomatic traffic involving leaders of the various countries involved in Syria.

YPG “reinforcement” in Afrin

YPG militants have been moving from the east of the Euphrates Shield region, like Manbij and Kobani, where there is a permanent US troops presence, to Afrin as reinforcements to fight against Turkey's military operation.

Their numbers could grow, according to a US defence official who spoke the Wall Street Journal.

US officials said they told the YPG that Washington would not support units moved to Afrin to fight against Turkey, but still allowed for the militants, who they trained and armed, to transfer to fight their NATO ally.

Because the Euphrates Shield region is between Manbij, Kobani and Afrin, the militants were transferred through regime-and-Iran controlled territory just south of the Euphrates Shield zone, to enter Afrin.

A number of statements came from Tehran after Turkey's Afrin operation began, calling Turkey to prevent any escalation with the regime and to immediately withdraw after the operation ended.

The US’ support of the YPG, later renamed the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has been one of the key fission points in Turkey-US relations. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey, the US and by the European Union. The US provision of heavy weaponry, tanks, logistics and strategic support for the terror group have raised tensions between the allies to an all-time high.

The US-backed YPG now controls nearly a quarter of the country.

The US announcement of the creation of a 30,000-strong border army consisting of YPG militants crossed a final line for Ankara, which started the Afrin operation days later.

The YPG has been launching rockets across the Turkish border targeting, killing and wounding civilians of in both Turkey and Syria.

US National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Ankara in the coming days to discuss the Afrin operation. The announcement comes after Ankara made several calls for the US to leave Manbij, as it planned a follow-up operation in the strategic city about 30 km south of the Turkish border. But the same day, with the announcement from US State Department, some high-level US military officials shared pictures from Manbij with the YPG militants.

The YPG in Afrin area which is under Russian control, unlike the YPG/SDF in northeastern Syria, explains why the US said they did not have any support from the Pentagon.

US clashes with the regime

While the US co-operated with Iran-backed regime forces in northern Syria for the transfer of YPG militants to Afrin, they clashed in the eastern town of Khusham in Deir Ezzor province, where 100 regime and pro-regime forces were killed on Wednesday by the US and YPG attacks.

“Pro-regime forces initiated what appeared to be a co-ordinated attack on Syrian Democratic Forces east of the Euphrates River deconfliction line,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said during a Pentagon briefing.