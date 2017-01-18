WORLD
2 MIN READ
Arab-Israeli and policeman killed in demolition dispute in Israel
Israeli authorities regularly carry out demolitions of Bedouin homes they consider illegal. But Bedouins say it is nearly impossible to obtain building permits as Israel has long denied them public services.
Arab-Israeli and policeman killed in demolition dispute in Israel
The international community has constantly criticised Israel for using excessive force. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

Police said an Arab-Israeli man rammed his car into a group of officers on Wednesday, killing one of them before he was shot dead during clashes in southern Israel over an operation to demolish illegally built homes.

Residents in Umm Heiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert, disputed the police narrative. They said the driver was heading to the scene to talk with authorities in an attempt to halt the demolitions.

The policeman was identified as 34-year-old Erez Levi, and the driver as Yacoub Abu al-Qiyan.

Israeli authorities regularly carry out demolitions of Bedouin homes they consider illegal.

Bedouins, nomadic tribes that have wandered across the Middle East from biblical times, say building permits are nearly impossible to obtain because Jewish Israelis are given preferential treatment.

Israel's settlement policy blocks peace in the region

Israel has built scores of settlements in the West Bank, territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state. This has caused anger and violence in the region.

Recommended

The UN and international law considers settlement construction on Palestinian lands illegal.

Since October 2015, 37 Israelis and 233 Palestinians have been killed in violence in Israel, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man in the Occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd has this story of how Israel's settlement policy affects both sides.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla