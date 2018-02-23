Thousands of cave paintings and carvings, going back up to 14,000 years, have made Libya's Tadrart Acacus mountain massif famous and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The art, painted or carved on rocks sandwiched by spectacular sand dunes, showcase the changing flora and fauna of the Sahara stretching over thousands of years.

Highlights include a huge elephant carved on a rock face as well as giraffes, cows and ostriches rendered in caves dating back to an era when the region was not an inhospitable desert.

But many paintings are now destroyed or damaged by graffiti sprayers or people carving in their initials.

Tourists who have stayed away from Libya's hot spots over the past four years are even less likely to return now that one of the country's treasures is being defaced and in some cases, destroyed.

TRT World 's Alaattin Kilic has more.