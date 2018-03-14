British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a deterioration of relations between Moscow and London as she announced retaliatory measures after the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

"Many of us looked at a post-Soviet Russia with hope. We wanted a better relationship and it is tragic that President Putin has chosen to act in this way," May told parliament.

British experts say Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent from a broad category known as Novichok, which was developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The case has drawn parallels with the 2006 death by radiation poisoning of former Russian agent and Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko, which Britain blamed on Moscow.

Russia denies any involvement in the attack on Skripal and his daughter, who have been critical in hospital since they were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench in the city of Salisbury.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports.

US stands with UK

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Wednesday the United States believes Russia is responsible for a chemical attack in Britain on a former Russia double agent and his daughter, and the UN Security Council should take action.

"The United States believes that Russia is responsible for the attack on two people in the United Kingdom using a military-grade nerve agent," Haley told a Security Council meeting.

TRT World'sHarry Horton has more.

List of measures announced by May

- Britain will expel 23 Russian diplomats who it says have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers. "They have just one week to leave," May said. "This will be the single biggest expulsion for over thirty years and it reflects the fact that this is not the first time that the Russian State has acted against our country."

- Britain "will freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents."

- Britain will develop new laws to harden its defences against all forms of "hostile state activity" including being able to detain those suspected of hostile state activity at Britain's borders. Currently, this power is only used in relation to those suspected of terrorism.

- No British ministers or members of the royal family will attend this year's football World Cup. Britain will suspend all planned high level bilateral contacts between the UK and the Russian Federation.

- All capabilities of UK law enforcement will be brought to bear against "serious criminals and corrupt elites," May says, adding that there is there is "no place" for them or their money in Britain.

- Britain will "fundamentally degrade" Russian intelligence capability in the UK for years to come and prevent them from rebuilding it.

- Britain will start to monitor and track the intentions of those travelling to the UK who could be engaged in activity that threatens Britain and its allies. "We will increase checks on private flights, customs and freight," May said.

- Britain's interior minister will consider whether new counter-espionage powers are needed to clamp down on hostile activities of foreign agents in Britain.