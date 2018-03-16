DARAA, Syria — As school exams approach every year, Abo Ahmad from Daraa gets increasingly anxious. He awaits his 19-year-old daughter Banaan’s return from the school exam that she has to take in the region that the Syrian regime still controls.

Banaan attends school in a rebel-controlled area, but has to travel to a regime-held area for her exams. Abo Ahmad worries that his daughter will get detained or harassed at checkpoints between the two sides. He doesn’t rest until she is safely back home.

Abo Ahmad’s son, Ahmad, had completed the second year of his studies in the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering before the outbreak of the revolution. The young man has given up on the idea of continuing his education, fearing he will get arrested. As a student, he had participated in demonstrations at the start of the revolution and has seen many peers arrested – some of whom later died under torture.

Abo Ahmad’s youngest child Rami is nine years old. After a two-year delay, he started going to the temporary school established by the youth in the region as a civilian initiative to combat illiteracy in rebel-held areas.

In Daraa, the ghost of illiteracy returns after a long absence

The Syrian revolution broke out in March 2011, which the Syrian regime tried to suppress with unparalleled force. Less than a year before, the Syrian culture ministry had announced Daraa was free of illiteracy in the 15-45 age group.

The regime waged an open war on regions that slipped out of its control. As a result, all aspects of life were negatively affected in those areas, especially the education sector. It was suffering from big issues already, mainly that the educational infrastructure was being destroyed and schools were being turned into shelters to house displaced people in downtown Daraa, Basr al Hareer, Inkhil and many other regions.

Syrians’ fears of sending their children to schools led to a delay in education for many school-age children whose studies became interrupted by the civil war. As of January 2018, UNICEF estimates that 1.75 million school-age children in Syria remain out of school. The difficult economic conditions in Syria have also led to families taking their children out of school in order to work and help support their families.

Syria also suffers from a lack of teachers who have either been internally displaced or sought refuge in other countries. Many teachers have given up on teaching in the regime’s schools because they fear getting arrested, or being drafted into the military. Other teachers have either joined the Free Syrian Army, or started their own business, or taken up jobs in other fields.

The education map in Daraa

Daraa now has three different education systems that vary in capacity, capability and orientation. The first group of schools are run by the Directorate of Education in the Syrian Interim Government. The directorate oversees schools in some rebel-held areas. There are 70 schools like this catering to about 8,500 students.

The curriculum in these schools are similar to those of regime-controlled schools, but rebel-run schools leave out subjects that praise the Baath Party or the Assad family. These schools suffer from intermittent support and lack of resources and equipment, according to the director of education of Daraa province of the Syrian Interim Government Muhammad al Wadi.

None of the neighbouring countries but Turkey accept the certificates issued by the Syrian interim government. This poses a great challenge to students getting international recognition for their preparatory and secondary schooling and leads some to abandon their studies in these schools. Many students apply to take exams in the regime centres to ensure they receive an internationally recognised certificate.

To maintain its grip on the education system in Syria, the regime has kept its administrative oversight on many schools, even if they’re in areas it no longer controls. There are almost 400 schools like this serving more than 80,000 students in Daraa province alone, and their curriculum reflects the regime’s agenda.