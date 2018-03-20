Iraqi authorities confirmed on Tuesday that the bodies found in a mass grave last year were Indian construction workers that were abducted when Daesh militants overran the northern city of Mosul in 2014.

The bodies were found buried near the village of Badush, northwest of Mosul, in an area that Iraqi forces recaptured last July.

Najiha Abdul Amir al Shimari, Head of Iraq's Martyrs Establishment, confirmed that of the 39 bodies found, 38 were identified as Indians.

"The Department of Mass Graves found a mass grave in Wadi Ekab for 39 bodies. Only 38 bodies were identified as Indians," Al Shimari said.

Analysis on the last body has not yet been completed.

TRT World'sNeha Poonia has more from New Delhi.

After Iraq recaptured the area around Mosul, search operations led to a mound of dirt near Badush, where local residents said bodies had been buried by Daesh group, Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said in the parliament on Tuesday.

"With full proof I can say these 39 are dead," the minister said, adding, "We recovered ID cards, long hair, kada and some non-Iraqi footwear." A kada is a bracelet worn by Sikh men, who do not cut their hair.

In 2014, Daesh released almost 50 Indian nurses who remained in the militants' captivity for 23 days.

About 10,000 Indians worked in Iraq when Daesh militants seized key areas in northern Iraq.

Radar used to verify mass graves

The abducted workers' relatives said they received panicked phone calls from some of the workers five days after Mosul was captured, asking for help.