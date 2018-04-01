WORLD
China to unveil world's longest sea bridge
Officials say the bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macao and mainland China, touted as the world's longest , will boost business and cut travel time, but critics see it as an attempt by Beijing to tighten its grip on the Special Administrative Regions.
The total price tag for the project, which includes artificial islands, link roads and new border-crossing facilities, is unclear but some estimates run to over $15.1 billion. (March 28, 2018) / AFP
April 1, 2018

Billed as the world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, it has been touted by supporters as an engineering wonder.

But critics say the multi-billion dollar infrastructure mega-project is politically driven and a costly white elephant – especially as it was dogged by delays, budget overruns, accusations of corruption and the deaths of construction workers.

Building started in 2009 on the 55-kilometre crossing, which includes a snaking road bridge and underwater tunnel, linking Hong Kong's Lantau Island to the southern mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai and the gambling enclave of Macao, across the waters of the Pearl River Estuary.

Officials say it will boost business and cut travel time, but opponents in Hong Kong see it as another attempt by Beijing to tighten its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

Divya Gopalan reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
