A security clampdown and a strike sponsored by pro-Independence groups shut down most of India-administered Kashmir on Monday, a day after deadly protests and fierce fighting killed 16 combatants and four civilians and wounded over 100 people.

Armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear fanned out across the region and patrolled streets in anticipation of anti-India protests and clashes.

Authorities also imposed a curfew in some towns in southern Kashmir and in the old parts of the disputed region's main city of Srinagar, the urban center of protests and clashes against Indian rule.

Shops and businesses closed in other areas where no security restrictions were in place.

Authorities shut schools and colleges and cancelled university exams in an attempt to stop protests by students.

TRT World spoke with Srinagar-based journalist Parvaiz Bukhari, who said the tension in Kashmir has been growing steadily since a well-known rebel commander was killed two years ago.

Train and internet services suspended

Despite the suspension of classes, anti-India protests erupted at the University of Kashmir, where many students gathered in the main campus in Srinagar and shouted slogans such as "Go India, go back" and demanded an end of Indian rule over the region.

Officials also halted train services and cut cellphone internet access in the most restive towns and reduced connection speeds in other parts of the Kashmir Valley, a common government practice aimed at calming tensions and preventing anti-India demonstrations from being organised.

"This [protest] is against the genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims. This is what happened yesterday in Shopain and other places. So the Government of India, their forces are killing the innocent Kashmiris," said Muhammad Yaseen Khan, who heads a local union of traders.

"We tell the world community, we say to Amnesty International, we say to United Nations, why you are silent on this issue?"

Rashid Ahmad, a Kashmiri lawmaker who supported Monday's strike said, "We want to give New Delhi the message that we will not succumb. The only way to bring back the peace to the valley, bring back peace to the sub-continent, is to resolve Jammu and Kashmir dispute through right to self-determination."

Indian army accused of using civilians as human shield

At least 13 rebels and three Indian army soldiers were killed in Sunday's fighting in three gun battles in southern Kashmir, where a new generation of rebels have revived militancy and challenged New Delhi's rule with guns and effective use of social media.

As the fighting raged, large anti-India protests erupted in several parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir and at least four civilians were killed and dozens injured.

Residents said government troops fired live ammunition and shotgun pellets into the crowds of mostly young protesters, causing injuries.

They also said one of the civilians who died in southern Shopian near a gun battle on Sunday was being used as a human shield against rebels by the Indian army.

An army officer, who declined to be named in keeping with army regulations, rejected the accusation and said the civilian was killed in the crossfire with insurgents.