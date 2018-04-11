Let’s a do a thought experiment. You are texting with someone you've never met. There is a chance it's just a really advanced chatbot. Can you tell the difference? What if you're wrong?

British WWII code-breaking genius and computer pioneer Alan Turing, frustrated with the same issue decades ago (they had computers back then?), came up with a test now known as the Turing Test to solve this problem.

The test is meant to figure out whether your texting buddy acts, reacts and thinks like a human being, regardless of whether he or she is really an 'it' (think Blade Runner).

The problem is that some AIs can now pass the Turing Test and sometimes real people fail — so it's no longer a successful measure of human consciousness (if it ever was).

So if we can't tell the difference between a robot and a person because they both exhibit signs of consciousness, how do we even define consciousness?

A simple dictionary definition tells us that consciousness can be defined as "the state of being aware of and responsive to one's surroundings." Not only does that definition not help us but it also puts self-driving cars and possibly futuristic toasters into the 'conscious beings' category as well.

HBO's Westworld is tackling this issue as well. Based on the 1973 film of the same name, the setting of Westworld is an amusement park where people go to entertain themselves with the 'hosts' in any way they want to. And I mean any.

The hosts are human-looking machines programmed by the HBO Westworld’s creator, Robert Ford. They have each been encoded with a narrative and their reactions to events are always the same.

The argument in Westworld is that these hosts can only get onto the track of consciousness through memories ('reveries' as they're called on the show) and the improvisations they start making.