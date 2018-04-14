Paul Walker, a chemical weapons expert, explains why the Syrian regime led by Bashar al Assad continues to rely on chemical warfare.

Walker has closely worked with several governments around the world for three decades on non-proliferation of chemical weapons.

He is also the director of the Green Cross International’s Environment Security and Sustainability programme. In past, he has advised the Armed Services Committee in the US House of Representatives.

Do you think the US missile strikes will be effective in dismantling Bashar al Assad’s chemical weapons?

PW: No, there is no guarantee that we can identify all sites related to chemical weapons production, storage, and use, especially small operations.

On the other hand, we certainly are aware of the former major research, development, production, and storage sites in Syria.

We also can identify the airbases where aircraft and helicopters are located related to these attacks.

So any US and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) military strikes will likely attack these chemical weapons-related sites, possibly even including the major research lab.

The US, UK and France have known for years that Assad's regime possessed chemical weapons. Why didn't they act against it earlier?

PW: Many countries, which are parities to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), knew long ago that Syria possessed chemical weapons.

The former head of the Russian chemical weapons programme was in fact arrested after visiting Damascus several times in the mid-1990s, likely helping Syria build chemical stockpile - this was prior to the CWC entering into force in 1997.

Former US President Barack Obama did indeed warn of a "red line" in Syria after the August, 2013, sarin nerve agent attack in Ghouta.

But the US and other allies did not attack Syria militarily then due to Syria's accession to the CWC and Assad's agreement to declare and destroy his full CW stockpile.

It was only much later when the OPCW's Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) found forensic evidence of the use of chemical weapons that everyone realised that Syria was still using chemical weapons against rebel forces and violating the CWC.

Nevertheless, both Syria and Russia have completely denied that Syria possessed or used any chemical weapons.

US President Donald Trump's attack on Syria in April, 2017, shortly after the Khan Shaykoun attack, was the first military response.

So the Syrian regime's stockpile of chemical weapons was supposed to be dismantled after it acceded to the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013. Why didn't that arrangement work?

PW: Syria declared 1,308 metric tons of chemical agents and precursor chemicals to the OPCW in October, 2013.

All of these dangerous chemicals were moved to Latakia and then removed from Syria to be destroyed on board the USS Cape Ray and also in four countries, Finland, Germany, the UK, and US.

These chemicals were fully neutralised or burned by December, 2015. It's now apparent that the Syrian authorities either did not declare all of its chemical agents, or produced more sarin agent since its initial declaration to the OPCW.