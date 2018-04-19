ABUJA — At exactly 6.30 in the morning on April 6, several hundred people stood outside the entrance of Human Rights Radio complex in Kaura district of Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

Clutching bags, files and posters, everyone in the crowd was there to seek justice. People with disabilities, civil servants, artisans, pregnant women and firefighters — each one of them hoping to be chosen to go on air. In one corner, a woman clutched her Bible to her chest, muttering incomprehensible words. Another woman held a placard above her head, “Widow crying for justice”.

Four radio station employees pushed through the crowd, trying to pick people based on their complaints. “Every case here is urgent,” an employee with a beard bellowed at a blind man who insisted his problem be heard.

A red Toyota Tundra pickup whizzed into the compound and the "Ordinary" Ahmad Isah hopped out of the van. Dressed in a dark short-sleeved shirt with a patch pocket on the left breast, the man behind the live talk show rushed into the crowd. Isah is often described by his fans as the "Ordinary President".

As Isah mingled with people vying for his attention, he would stop every now and then to ask questions and hear their cases, occasionally reminding the crowd, “I don’t know anybody here.” In the end, Isah invited six possible participants inside the station.

This has been Isah’s routine every day since Human Rights Radio station was launched in February 2017.

But Isah has been all ears to grievances and injustices faced by people in Nigeria for close to a decade now as the host of "Brekete Family", a reality talk show on the radio where guests present their problems to a studio panel that discusses them and offers solutions. "Brekete Family" is now the Human Rights Radio’s flagship show and airs six days a week from 7:30 am to 9 am.

Human Rights Radio broadcasts 24 hours a day on terrestrial radio and television with livestreams on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Periscope.

Some of the programmes aired help provide legal assistance via a network of pro bono lawyers, others focus on human rights education, news and health rights. The network also addresses rights violations faced by people with disabilities, administrative injustices, discrimination, pension matters, sexual violence and unlawful dismissal.

Not all shows have a live audience, but phone-in programmes are also popular with people eager to be heard in a country where they feel the instruments designed to dole out justice are broken.

The goal, Isah says, is to “give a voice to the voiceless,” facilitate arbitration, expose wrongdoings and force those in power to respect rights.

Arbitrary arrests and detention, torture, forced disappearances and the use of force against protesters are common in Nigeria. Human rights activists say there is a culture of impunity.

For some years now Nigeria’s human rights landscape has been largely dominated by the violent actions of the radical armed group Boko Haram; the rape and sexual exploitation of women and girls; unlawful killings due to inter-communal violence between nomadic and farming communities and abuses by Nigerian security officials, according to the World Report by Human Rights Watch.

The report also documents widespread public sector corruption and restrictions on freedom of expression and association due to the government’s intolerance of dissent, the harassment of journalists and the implementation of a 2015 Cyber Crime Act.

Though Nigeria has made “meaningful progress” in certain areas of human rights — overcoming draconian military regimes, for example — it has also “regressed” in others, Abiodun Baiyewu, the Nigeria director for Global Rights, told TRT World.

“A failure to protect women's rights is still a stagnant issue with us ... the systemic acceptance of sexual and gender-based violence in most states is worrisome,” Baiyewu added.

Nelson Olanipekun, a legal practitioner with a focus in human rights, feels Nigeria hasn’t made much progress. “Almost everywhere you turn, you see a degree of human rights abuse,” including police brutality and extrajudicial killings, he said.

“A lot of human rights violations happen because the victims are not knowledgeable; they do not know how to protect themselves though we have laws that protect citizens,” said Chibueze Ebii, communications manager at the Heinrich Böll Foundation.

Activists say institutional arrangements for the protection of human rights in Nigeria are anything but effective, in spite of the establishment of the National Human Rights Commission.

“We hardly see their efforts lately,” Olanipekun said. “Two months ago, I sent a letter requesting the commission to investigate and open a nationwide call for complaints of human rights abuse by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.”

“There has been no feedback and no step taken by the commission to stop the abuse being meted out by SARS,” Olanipekun said.

SARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, has consistently been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and harassment.

“Where institutions are weak, the abuse of rights is inevitable,” Baiyewu of Global Rights said.

“Often when we speak of rights, we engage in abstract concepts and use highfalutin words — we forget more than half of our people do not have formal education and are not literate in English,” Baiyewu said.

Human Rights Radio, however, is in pidgin English, which is the language widely spoken across West and Central Africa. The fluidity of pidgin English allows for new words that slowly take on a shared meaning.

“Take rights down to the grass-root level, in languages people understand, connect [rights] to their everyday lives and see how well they respond,” she said.

“Instruments like the Human Rights Radio in pidgin English and local languages are absolutely brilliant and inclusive,” she added.