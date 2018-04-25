ISTANBUL— Rifat Bali, a 70-year-old Istanbulite, worked behind a photocopier, printing out copies, at the office of Libra Books, a publishing house in Istanbul's affluent Osmanbey neighbourhood on a recent April afternoon.

Bali belongs to Turkey's minority Jewish community. His publishing house supplies academic journals, series and monographs to several university libraries, research centres and private individuals across the country.

As Israel celebrates its 70th year of establishing its nation state on Palestinian soil, Bali told TRT World that anti-Semitism was not prevalent in much of the Middle East prior to World War II.

“Anti-Semitism has emerged in Christendom with accusations like the blood libel and a belief that Jews crucified Jesus Christ,” Bali said.

The term anti-Semitism means the feeling of hatred, prejudice or structural discrimination toward Jewish people. And the phrase 'blood libel' dates back to the Middle Ages, when Christians falsely accused Jews of killing Christian children and using their blood for one of their religious rituals.

“During the Ottoman period, there had been no anti-Semitism whatsoever. In the Republican period, there was also no solid [historical] reason for anti-Semitism.”

Before the creation of Israel, he said, Jewish people in European countries used to live in ghettos, even in cities like Paris, London and Berlin.

Contrary to that, there were no Jewish ghettos located in the Ottoman territories or Muslim-dominated areas in the world. “There was nothing equivocal to ghettos [in the Ottoman Empire]. There were [Jewish] neighbourhoods. Yes, there were no ghettos,” Bali said.

But Bali thinks that soon after the formation of Israel, traces of 'anti-Semitism' began to appear in the Middle East as well.

Referring to Turkey’s conservative movements that emerged in the1950s, after the country’s one-party rule ended, Bali said whenever there was a war fought over the Israel-Palestine dispute, there would be "a jump in media coverage of Israel," increasing what he called anti-Semitic sentiments in the Middle East.

But a century ago, many historians argue, Jews and Muslims neither engaged in full-fledged wars or conflicts nor subjected each other to systematic extermination or massacres.

“During the Islamic rule in Iberia, Jewish-Muslim relations were close and cooperative. There was plenty of Christian anti-Semitism. There were many expulsions, burnings during the Inquisition [in Europe], massacres and [finally] Hitler’s Holocaust,” said, Ivo Molinas, the editor-in-chief of Salom, which is Turkey’s only Jewish weekly newspaper.

Molinas is also a member of Turkey’s Sephardic community which had largely migrated in the Ottoman Empire in 1492 when Muslim rule in Spain was completely eliminated at the hands of Europe’s Christian forces as a result of Europe’s Reconquista (reconquest) movement.

For centuries, members of the Reconquista movement killed and expelled both Muslims and Jews in the name of "rechristening" territories such as modern-day Spain and Portugal. The Ottoman sultans earned appreciation for sending ships to rescue persecuted Jewish people from the Iberian peninsula and granting them asylum in the Ottoman territories.

Europe's failure to assimilate Jews

“Essentially, Europe has exported its classical racist and Nazi anti-Semitism to Arab countries, which they then applied to Israel and Jews in general,” observed Daniel Goldhagen, a Jewish American author and a former Harvard professor, in one of his widely circulated articles published in Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Goldhagen is also a strong defender of Israeli policies in Palestine.

At the peak of Western enlightenment in the 17th and 18th century, which championed rationality and free thinking against Europe’s church-centric hardline code of conduct, western societies still could not break away from anti-Semitism.

Though the enlightenment eventually created modern nation-states on the principles of democracy, secularism and pluralism, some Jewish intellectuals say Jews are yet to be fully integrated into Western societies , amongst Christian-majority populations.

Jews have long been accused of resisting the nature of Western societies because of their own "secret agendas" to cultivate deep states within nation-states and rule the world from behind the curtains.

Such fears and beliefs have been fuelled with books like "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion", which was first published in Russia in 1903. The book was widely circulated by the Czarist Russian secret police, and it was nothing but a notorious piece of propaganda that claimed Jewish leaders were plotting to destroy Christianity and turn every non-resisting Christian into a slave.

The hostility towards Jewish people in Europe is well documented by Theodor Herzl who was originally an Austrian-Hungarian journalist. In 1894, Herzl was sent by Neue Freie Presse to cover the burning Dreyfus Case in Paris.