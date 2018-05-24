When 2,000 Daesh militants swept through Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, in mid-2014, hundreds of government soldiers were accused of abandoning posts without putting up much of a resistance to the terror group that was going to take over for the next few years.

In the years since the US invaded Iraq in 2003, billions of dollars were spent on training and equipping the Iraqi military. This left many wondering what went wrong.

“Corruption within the military was one of the main reasons behind the fall of Mosul. There was corruption at the highest level of the military brass,” Ali al Mawlawi, head of research at Baghdad-based think-tank Al Bayan Center, told TRT World.

A subsequent enquiry found around 50,000 soldiers were on the official payroll but didn’t show up for duty. These were “ghost employees” who paid a portion of their salary as bribes to the commanding officers who ensured the soldiers continued to receive salaries they hadn’t earned.

Frustration over such manifestations of poor governance was a central theme in Iraq’s parliamentary elections. The build-up to the May 12 vote saw political parties shun sectarian rhetoric to focus more on problems Iraqis face daily.

“We saw somewhat of a transition from identity-based politics to issue-based politics,” Mawlawi said. “The coalition blocs primarily focused on what they had to offer. Most of them crossed sectarian lines. A lot of them fielded both Sunni and Shia candidates from multiple provinces.”

The Sairoon bloc of Muqtada al Sadr, a fiery Shia cleric who once led a death squad accused of killing Sunnis and American troops, won the highest number of seats, delivering a blow to more established contestants like the incumbent Prime Minister Haider al Abadi.

In recent years, Sadr reinvented himself as a crusader against the system of political patronage that has marred the performance of government institutions. Sadr’s narrative shifted from militant sectarianism to power outages and unemployment — an Iraq First platform.

Then, for the 2018 elections, the cleric formed an unusual alliance with the secularist Communist Party and took a hard stance against both the US and Iran for the influence they wield over the Arab country.

Fractured political landscape

Reflected in the election results, Iraq’s political landscape is fragmented.

There are dozens of political parties. While Sadr’s Sairoon bloc won 54 seats, it is nowhere close to forming a majority in the 329-member parliament.

The runner-up, Hadi al Amiri’s Al Fatih bloc, won 47 seats while the incumbent Abadi’s Nasr alliance emerged with 42 seats despite the hefty claim of ridding the country of Daesh.

Former prime minister Nouri al Maliki’s State of Law alliance only managed 26 seats.

If the top four winners combine forces, they’ll muster a mere 169 seats — 165 the minimum required to form a government. Even if they do manage to cobble together a coalition, each of these blocs is made up of parties with the competing interest of securing a piece of government and bureaucracy.

Thanassis Cambanis, a senior fellow at the New York-based Century Foundation, told TRT World that Sadr still doesn’t have a clear shot to form a government considering what happened in previous elections.

“In the 2010 elections, Ayad Allawi had twice as many seats as Maliki, but it was Maliki who ended up forming the government” by forging an alliance with other parties.

Sadr himself cannot become the prime minister since he didn’t run in the elections. His Sairoon bloc remains in talks with other alliances to cobble together a coalition.

Cambanis says Iraq’s governing system is complicated because of similarities in the make-up of the different political parties.

For instance, there are multiple sectarian outfits with mirroring political ideologies. Their respective leaders all want a share in the governing machinery.

“There is no obvious way to form an effective opposition which can monitor the government’s performance,” Cambanis said.

A government made up of many political parties can once again lead to a stalemate over much-needed reforms, which have discouraged a majority of Iraqis from voting.