Under a blazing sun on the arid banks of Lake Titicaca, high in the Andes Mountains, around a dozen indigenous women work tirelessly to collect cans, bottles and plastic bags.

The women with their long black braids, traditional red bell-shaped skirts, thick woollen jackets and felt bowler hats hope to set an example for other local residents and tourists who leave tons of garbage by the lake every year.

But their efforts may amount to nothing more than window dressing; wastewater from the surrounding region is contaminating the lake, which many local people rely on for fishing to make a living.

At 8,500 sq km (about 3,300 square miles), Titicaca which straddles the border between Bolivia and Peru is as big as the French island of Corsica.

And at an altitude of more than 3,800 metres (12,500 feet), it is the world's highest body of fresh water that is navigable by large vessels.

The local Aymara people call it a "sacred lake," legend has it that from these waters emerged Manco Capac, son of the Sun God, and his wife Mama Ocllo, who then founded the ancient city of Cusco, the capital of the Inca empire.

On the beach of Santiago de Huata, a town on the Bolivian shore of the lake, the women use latex gloves to lift bits of rubbish one by one and put them in huge biodegradable bags.

Such clean-up days are organised once or twice a year to raise awareness about the devastating pollution.

Cows and sheep

In the dry season, when the water level is low, the scale of the disaster is all the more evident.

"We find plastic, paper, bottles and all types of rubbish," even "used diapers," says Helena Condori, a tradeswoman in the Peruvian village of Juliaca on the opposite shore of the lake.

"It hurts me that we are cleaning up what others throw away."

But she is full of enthusiasm despite the immense task at hand, because "it makes us feel that Peru and Bolivia are more united than ever."

The women have already cleaned the beach at Puerto Perez, also on the Bolivian side.

But environmentalists and local officials point to a bigger problem: the wastewater now flowing into the lake.