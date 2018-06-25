0720 GMT:

A Turkish woman is detained in Izmir for alleged multiple voting but is freed by the chief public prosecutor's office on Thursday.

Sengul E, who lives in Belgium, says in her statement that she was taking a photo posing near a ballot box at the Turkish consulate general in Brussel while her friends were casting their votes, and she took another one at Izmir’s Adnan Menderes airport election centre when she was casting her vote.

Ankara chief public prosecutor's office says that Sengul E has been released after it was understood that she had not voted in both Belgium and Turkey.

There was one more Turkish citizen with a similar name who voted at the consulate general in Brussels, but it was just a case of mistaken identity, according to the prosecutor's office.

Sengul E had shared two different photos showing her voting both at the Turkish Embassy in Belgium and another at the customs gate of Adnan Menderes Airport. She was detained in Izmir on Wednesday.

“We have never allowed anybody to abuse [the polls], and we never will,” Sadi Guven, the head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), says on Wednesday.

People who try to commit voter fraud in Turkey can face up to five years in prison.

June 20

1900 GMT:

In an interview with a Turkish radio channel, President and the AK Party’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan says late on Wednesday that their alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the People’s Alliance, can seek to form a coalition if it fails to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday’s elections.

Erdogan also states that the prospect of this possibility is “very, very low.”

“There could be coalition between the alliances. But the prospect for them is very, very low. If it (the People’s Alliance) will get less than 300 (seats), then there could be a search for a coalition." Erdogan says.

1410 GMT:

In an exclusive interview with TRT World on Wednesday, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin says the Turkish economy is doing well ahead of the elections in contrast to claims made by the opposition and critics.

"Some people describe us as a failing economy, actually it is a failing description of what really happened," Kalin says, stating that Turkey scored a 7.4 percent growth rate last year and in the first quarter of this year the country reached the same level.

“That remains to be the course for the Turkish economy,” he adds.

Turkish currency has lost its value against the US dollar in the last few months and the opposition parties have claimed that the government called the early elections not to suffer more if it had stuck to the original electoral timetable.

The government decided to hold polls on June 24, ahead of the November 2019 schedule.

0745 GMT:

The head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), Sadi Guven, says on Wednesday that the number of Turks voting abroad for the country's presidential and parliamentary elections this month has risen to a record level of 1,486,408 voters.

Some three million Turkish voters are registered abroad, meaning the turnout of foreign voters currently stands at 48.8 percent.

In last year’s constitutional referendum 1,424,279 Turkish citizens went to the polls with a turnout of 47.91 percent, according to data from the Council.

Voting at Turkish diplomatic missions abroad began on June 7 and finished on Tuesday evening.

The turnout is expected to rise further, as voting at customs gates will continue through election day, this Sunday, June 24, he says.

Guven also warns against any attempts at electoral fraud, including double voting, saying, “We have never allowed anybody to abuse [the polls], and we never will.”

People who try to commit voter fraud can face up to five years in prison, he notes.

June 19

2000 GMT:

Voting for Turkish expats living in Europe ends on Tuesday. After being sealed, the votes will be sent to an overseas election office in Istanbul.

Expatriates can still vote at Turkey’s border gates until June 24.

All the votes cast across Europe will be sent to Turkey by airmail and counted at the same time as the votes cast in Turkey on June 24, according to the head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), Sadi Guven.

1131 GMT:

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says Turkey will continue to grow when stability in the country is maintained.

He makes the statement while attending a meeting of tradesmen in Izmir ahead of the upcoming elections.

1054 GMT:

The CHP (Republican People's Party) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu meets with representatives from non-governmental organisations, unions, professional chambers and guilds at Ahmed Adnan Saygun Arts Center in Izmir.

He says, "We are defending democracy and are in favour of a Turkey that can speak freely."

0856 GMT:

In 51 countries, the period for expats to vote in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections has ended, while nine other countries will see the polls close later on Tuesday. Voting at some customs gates will end at 9pm local time on June 24, election day.

According to unofficial Supreme Election Council (YSK) figures, turnout in all 60 countries has reached 41 percent.

The figures show that some 1.26 million out of three million registered Turkish voters abroad have gone to the polls so far at 90 foreign missions in 51 countries.

June 18

1000 GMT:

One MP candidate, one district head and 24 members of the Saadet (Felicity) Party in northeastern city of Kars resign from their posts on Monday and join the governing AK Party for the June 24 elections.

0100 GMT:

Turkish citizens living in the US have cast their ballots on the last day of voting for expats in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Voting opened on the June 9 with more than 100,000 Turkish nationals eligible to vote across the United States.

June 17

1545 GMT:

Former HDP (People’s Democratic Party) Co-Chairman Selahattin Demirtas, who has been arrested on PKK-related terror charges since November 2016, appears on Turkish public broadcaster TRT Haber channel to address his supporters for this week’s polls.

Demirtas says a vote for him as president and the HDP for parliament would be a chance for "peace."

"Don't forget, everything changes with you," he says, urging his followers to vote.

All presidential candidates have a right to introduce themselves on television or radio in a 10-minute address under election law, and tell the people about their agenda and what they would do for the country if elected, according to the election law.

The televised campaigns of the presidential candidates begin broadcasting on Sunday.

In November 2016, Demirtas along with 12 HDP lawmakers, were arrested on terror-related charges.

Demirtas remains in custody pending trial.

1520 GMT:

Turkish President Erdogan addresses an election rally in Istanbul's Yenikapi district and mentions the city's significance in Turkey, Middle East, Africa and Pakistan.

Addressing the rally one week before the elections in Turkey, President Erdogan asked AK Party supporters, "Are we ready to roar for unity, brotherhood and a powerful Turkey on 24th of June?"

The Turkish president highlights progress made in Istanbul, comparing living standards during his predecessor CHP's administration in the 1990s to the AK Party's tenure from 2000 onwards.

Erdogan dismisses allegations of corruption against his government, pointing out the economic achievements Turkey has made, including the payment of the country's IMF debt and accumulation of foreign reserves.

Announcing his election campaign promises, Erdogan says Yassi Island, where former president Adnan Menderes was executed by the military junta, will be renovated and turned into "Democracy and Liberty" Island.

Erdogan also pledges to "once again make Istanbul a centre of culture and arts."

Erdogan also says Ataturk Airport will be turned into a national garden once construction of Istanbul's third airport is complete and comes into service.

June 16

0807 GMT:

At least 19 suspects, including an HDP MP candidate, are detained over an armed attack on governing AK Party members in southeast Turkey.

AK Party workers – including MP Ibrahim Halil Yildiz – were campaigning on Thursday when they were attacked by an armed group following a dispute in Sanliurfa's Suruc district, leaving four people dead and eight injured.

June 15

1330 GMT:

The Turkish government slams the interim report of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the upcoming elections in Turkey.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on June 15 responds to a question on OSCE's interim report, claiming that it "includes certain comments, even of political nature."

“An interim report released on 15 June 2018 by OSCE Election Observation Mission that is currently functioning in our country, has been reviewed carefully. However, it is seen that the interim report includes certain comments, even of political nature, that do not coincide with reality,” Aksoy says.

June 14

0900 GMT:

The main opposition party, CHP, starts a monitoring and co-ordination centre for the elections on Thursday.

The centre’s management is composed of four vice-chairmen of the party: Bulent Tezcan as the head, Muharrem Erkek, Onursal Adiguzel and Tuncay Ozkan, the party says in a written statement.

The aim of the foundation of the centre is to monitor the elections, help to co-ordinate and respond immediately if any problem occurs during the elections, the statement says.

June 13

2110 GMT:

Erdogan vows on Wednesday to abolish the ongoing state of emergency if he gets re-elected in the upcoming elections on June 24.

“If I continue to hold this post [the presidency] after June 24, our very first move, God willing, would be to abolish the state of emergency,” Erdogan says in an interview on a private TV channel.

The state of emergency has been in place since the 2016 failed coup in Turkey, which killed at least 249 people and wounded more than 2,000 others – and has been extended seven times – the most recent being in April this year.

0130 GMT:

Erdogan reiterates on Wednesday that the new public kiraathane – reading houses – will spur reading among the youth.

His statement comes in response to criticism by opposition party members that follow the president's proposal to help ignite the habit of reading in the nation’s youth.

Erdogan vows to set up reading houses in all cities with both books and treats on offer.

Kiraathane means reading house in Turkish and refers to a traditional place in Turkish culture dating back to the Ottoman era, where people drank tea and coffee while reading books, newspapers and magazines.

“We’ll build the ‘Nation’s Kiraathane’… These places will be filled with books, and there will be free cake, tea and coffee [served],” he says.

Erdogan says these new reading houses, open 24 hours, would become a magnet for young people.

June 12

1830 GMT:

Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of CHP, vows on Monday to bring in 60 million tourists as soon as possible if elected, saying it would generate up to $60 billion in revenue.

In an election campaign speech in the capital Ankara, Ince says the tourism industry is not an entertainment business but a means to attract foreign currency and contribute to economic development.

Around 27 million tourists chose Turkey in 2016, while 26 million tourists visited the country in the first nine months of 2017.

June 11

2330 GMT:

Kilicdaroglu says late on Monday that if their candidate Ince is elected into power, their government will cancel the agreements with Israel over its violence against Palestinians.

Speaking during a live interview with a private TV channel Kanal D, Kilicdaroglu says cutting ties with Israel will be their first move in office once they secure power.

"I will, immediately," Kilicdaroglu says, adding, "We do not have any significant exports to Israel. We only have imports.”

2130 GMT:

Erdogan says on Monday he expects the next presidential and parliamentary elections to end in the first round, with little possibility of a second one.

Erdogan makes the remarks during a live speech broadcast by several private TV channels in Istanbul on the upcoming June 24 elections.

“My nation would make their decision without leaving this job [of electing the president] for the second round,” he says.

June 10

1930 GMT:

Erdogan says on Sunday there will be no general amnesty before the elections on June 24.

MHP's (Nationalist Movement Party) leader Devlet Bahceli, who is an ally of Erdogan's in the upcoming elections, calls for an amnesty on May 12 on Twitter.

"Why is favouring the victims of fate who long for their loved ones in prison not considered?" he posted on his official account, saying the offer excluded "child abusers, rapists, murderers of women and members of the PKK and FETO."

However, Erdogan refused his proposal repeatedly.

"There is no amnesty in our agenda," Erdogan tells the crowd during an election rally in Istanbul.

"If there is really need for an amnesty, we will discuss it after the election. With two weeks to the election date, it [calling for amnesty] would be exploitation of a sensitive topic," he adds.

June 9

Turkish expatriates on Saturday continue to vote in the early presidential and general elections in 22 consulates across Germany, Austria and France.

In the first two days, a total of 72,111 expats voted in the three countries and at customs gates.

On the second day, a total of 39,887 Turkish expats voted, including 32,521 voters at the foreign missions and 7,366 at the customs gates.

Voting will be held from 9am to 9pm local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.

Over three million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote in the presidential and general elections.

June 8

1632 GMT:

Turkey may lift the state of emergency, imposed shortly after a failed coup attempt in 2016, after the June 24 elections, Erdogan says on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview on CNN Turk, Erdogan says the issue of lifting the emergency rule would be discussed after the snap presidential and parliamentary elections later this month.

June 7

1610 GMT:

Demirtas, who is in jail because of alleged links to the PKK terror organisation, will be sent to the country’s public broadcaster Turkish Radio Television (TRT) studios in Ankara to record his speech to the nation before the elections.

According to Anadolu Agency, Demirtas like other presidential candidates will make two speeches that will be broadcast on June 17 and June 23.

June 6

1915 GMT:

Iyi (Good) Party leader Meral Aksener says she wants to mend relations with Syria and is willing to meet with the regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Aksener also says if the CHP’s presidential candidate Ince remains in the second round of the elections, “some people who voted for us [Iyi Party] may vote for Erdogan.”

1807 GMT:

Erdogan blasts rating institutions' decisions and their hypocrisy saying they aim to weaken Turkey before the elections.

“Just have a look at our neighbour Greece, which is in economic crisis. Despite that, they [credit rating agencies] have raised their rating four times. Do you think you can save them [Greece] by raising their rating? You can see what happens on the roads. Our economy, which is being distorted by the exchange rate, interest rate and inflation, will become stronger after June 24 [elections].”

0131 GMT:

Turkey's vice premier Hakan Cavusoglu says the new governing system will not allow certain powers to topple the elected governments, referring to military and judiciary.

"The only [power that] can do is you [the nation]," Cavusoglu says while blasting the approach of an opposition's only suggestion that is to "get rid of [President] Erdogan. It is unfair to our people and our country."

June 5:

1131 GMT:

Prime Minister Yildirim speaking in Turkey's Kurdish majority southeastern city Hakkari says Turkey does not have any problem with the Kurdish people and that the PKK is a headache for both Kurds and Turks.

"The Americans and Europeans came together to say, ‘Let’s create a Kurdish state.’ The Kurds’ state is here, the Anatolian lands."

May 31:

1110 GMT:

A CHP delegation, including a number of MPs, a mayor and several journalists, is barred from entering Greece, adducing lack of legal papers.

Ince, planned to visit Turkish voters in northeastern Greece on Thursday.

A group of party members in Edirne also wanted to join Ince during the visit.

The Greek authorities let Ince in, but they didn't allow two CHP MPs, one mayor and several journalists as an official application is required for a delegation's visit to the country.

May 29:

1140 GMT:

Erdogan sues Ince over his remarks, demanding non-pecuniary damages worth $21,381 (100,000 Turkish Lira).

Speaking to his followers in Balikesir, Ince claims on Monday that Erdogan went to Pennsylvania in 2001 to get permission to found the AK Party, a clear reference to US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen who masterminded the July 15 coup attempt in 2016.

Erdogan also files a criminal complaint against Ince for insulting the president.

May 24:

1200 GMT:

The AK Party says in its manifesto that it wants to overcome its problems with Washington and maintaining close co-operation between the two countries is essential.

The party also says that Turkey will work to strengthen bilateral ties with Russia particularly on energy and trade, continuing close co-ordination on the regional issues, especially on Syria.

Turkey will continue its efforts for a new process in Syria, aiming to re-establish its ties and co-operation with the new Syria, AK Party adds.

May 21:

1400 GMT:

Major political parties submit their list of parliamentary candidates to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) in capital Ankara.

May 18:

1030 GMT:

Ince says if he were elected he will appoint an ambassador to Syria.

"There are four million Syrians in Turkey. We have spent 40 billion dollars for them, but there is no Turkish ambassador in Damascus ... If I am elected, I will appoint an ambassador to Syria," Ince says during a rally in northwestern Kirklareli province.

0630 GMT:

Turkey's left-wing nationalist presidential candidate Dogu Perincek says that if he was elected on June 24, he will send a plane to Syria's Bashar al Assad following day and invite him to Ankara.

"We, the Patriotic Party, have an office in Damascus and have ongoing talks with Bashar al Assad. As soon as I am elected, I will send a plane to Assad and invite him to Turkey," Perincek says in a radio programme.

May 15:

1234 GMT:

HDP applies for its jailed presidential candidate to be released before next month's election, saying "the imprisonment of a candidate violated electoral law and jeopardised voter freedom" in a statement.

Demirtas has also won support from some other opposition candidates, even from nationalist Aksener.

"He is not someone who has been convicted," Aksener tells reporters. "Let's say he is freed three months after elections, how will Turkey explain the competitive inequality during the campaigning period then?"

May 9:

1724 GMT:

Erdogan receives Ince in a meeting at AK Party headquarters in Ankara. It lasts for 40 minutes.

AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Mustafa Elitas and CHP Group Deputy Chairman Engin Altay also participate in the meeting.

After the meeting, Ince tells reporters that he spoke with Erdogan and wishes him and his party success in the forthcoming elections.

Elitas says Erdogan and Ince had a friendly conversation and wished each other success.

1200 GMT:

Ince visits Demirtas ahead of an election rally in Edirne province.

Demirtas was arrested on charges of terrorism in 2016.

1100 GMT:

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says social media campaigns using bots' accounts will not come up with any results, referring to the "tamam" (“enough” in Turkish) Twitter storm.

"We believe that the Turkish nation will say 'keep going' instead ... who will head to the polls and will decide at the end," Kalin says during a press conference in Ankara.

Many Twitter users posted tweets with the hashtag "tamam" (enough) after Erdogan said “If one day our nation says 'enough', then we will step aside," in a speech in parliament.

Erdogan supporters responded swiftly with the counter hashtag "devam" (Keep going).

May 5:

1400 GMT:

The parties which have at least 20 seats in the Turkish parliament inform Turkey's electoral board officially about their candidates for the presidency.

1330 GMT:

The main opposition party CHP, the newly formed Iyi Party, Saadet Party, and Demokrat (Democrat) Party announce they are setting up an alliance for the elections dubbed the Nation's Alliance.

Earlier, the AK Party and MHP announced their electoral alliance for the polls, named the People's Alliance.