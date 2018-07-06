ISTANBUL — Mesut Ozil, the German national team’s ace midfielder, wears the number 10 jersey, the number worn by Germany’s legendary Lothar Matthaus and Argentina's Diego Maradona.

Ozil's extraordinary skills on the field made him stand out on the field when Germany played against South Korea in the World Cup 2018, according to independent observers.

FotMob, a Norwegian soccer app which measures players’ performance in each game, gave 8.2 points to Ozil, whose skills have been compared with France's former captain Zinedine Zidane, who's of Algerian origin.

“Mesut Ozil created seven chances against South Korea – all from open play; the most by any player in a single game at the 2018 World Cup so far,” analysed Squawka Football, a British soccer stats website.

But Ozil was still the only one who was blamed for Germany’s loss against South Korea, which led to its disqualification from the tournament at the group stage. This has not happened to the German national team, the holder of the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, since 1938.

So why do Germans want to blame Ozil for their World Cup loss? Born and raised in Germany, Ozil is a practising Muslim with Turkish roots. His grandparents migrated to Germany from Turkey's Black Sea region. His backstory has often been played up by several football commentators. At times, his loyalty to the team has been questioned, and he's almost always been criticised for not singing the German national anthem before the kickoff. He's often responded to such jibes saying he silently makes prayers in Turkish for the triumph of the German football team, but for many observers and commentators, it's a sign of a bad omen.

“While the anthem is being played, I pray, and I am sure that this will give us strength and confidence to drive the victory home,” Ozil once said.

He's not alone in this. His teammates Sami Khedira, a Tunisian-German, also does not sing the anthem. Like Ozil, Khedira was blamed for Germany's recent loss too, even though at least half of Germany’s national team has players with migrant backgrounds.

One of the German fans hurled invectives at Ozil after the team lost to South Korea, a sight that brought a lot of discomfort to Ozil's fans. A group of German fans even raised a banner which read, "Ozil and Gundogan, go and play for Erdogan.”

It’s was an obvious reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s May meeting with Ozil and another Turkish-German footballer Ilkay Gundogan in London.

Both Ozil and Gundogan, another midfielder, play football in prestigious British clubs. Ozil plays for Arsenal and Gundogan plays for Manchester City. Ozil had previously played for Real Madrid, one of the world’s best soccer teams. When Erdogan was in Britain, which is called the cradle of football, he wanted to see both players there.

Erdogan had previously been prevented by German authorities to have rallies in the country which hosts more than three million Turks most of whom also have Turkish citizenship and voting rights for Turkish elections. According to June 24 poll results, most Turkish-Germans reportedly voted for Erdogan and the AK Party.

Much of the German press along with other Western media outlets have painted a distorted picture of Erdogan, calling him an autocrat with anti-democratic tendencies. Though Erdogan has governed Turkey for over 15 years, the anti-incumbency factor didn't affect Erdogan at all. Instead, he smoothly sailed to victory, gaining 52.59 percent of the vote in the June 24 presidential election.

Yet the German far right and other pro-establishment people want to associate Turkish-Germans who vote for Erdogan with anti-democratic values, labelling them bad Germans.

And Ozil and Gundogan became targets for meeting with Erdogan right before the Turkish elections.

Germany’s football association (DFB), which is the country’s top football institution, made a statement about the meeting, calling it “not a good thing.”

“The DFB, of course, respects the special situation for our players with migrant backgrounds, but football and the DFB stands for values that Mr Erdogan does not sufficiently respect,” said Reinhard Grindel, the DFB chief.

The country’s Chancellor Angela Merkel also criticised the meeting “as one which is prone to misunderstanding.” Several neo-Nazi groups pounced on the situation, raising hue and cry over the meeting.

“Before the World Cup began, neo-Nazis wrecked Ilkay Gundogan’s car [in Germany]. In the German national team, there are players with non-German ethnic origins. Neo-Nazis do not want a team dominated by non-Germans to be successful,” said Taner Demir, a 41-year-old Turkish-German businessman, who has lived in Germany for nearly 20 years.

“They want to use this photo [Erdogan’s photo with Ozil and Gundogan] as a leverage to force the national team to feature German players,” Demir, a Hamburg resident, told TRT World.

The Bild, Germany’s biggest newspaper, reported the incident on its headline the following day. “[Did it all happen] because of the Erdogan photo?” the headline asked.

It was not the first time German players of Turkish origin had posed with Erdogan. Ozil reportedly had several photos with Erdogan dating back to 2011, 2012, and 2016.

Merkel, who has been the country’s prime minister since 2005, also had a picture with Ozil after a memorable game between Turkey and Germany in 2010 in Berlin. Germany beat Turkey 3-0 and Ozil was one of the goal scorers.

Merkel made an unexpected visit to the Germany dressing room to congratulate the players.

Like Erdogan, she posed with Ozil who was booed by Turkish fans during the match because they expected him to play for Turkey rather than Germany.

Between the worlds