The future of Britain’s foreign policy came under speculation after a recent cabinet reshuffle, which included the resignation of flamboyant Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. This raises questions about how it might impact the rest of the world, particularly the Middle East - where Britain presently and historically has a prominent role.

In response to Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit negotiation plan, resignations came from ministers including Johnson, Brexit Secretary David Davis and his Deputy Steve Baker, and two Conservative Party Vice-Chairs. The walkouts came in protest of a softened Brexit plan, seen as conceding too much to the European Union.

Former UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt however quickly stepped up to replace Johnson, prompting consideration of how his tenure could affect Britain’s foreign policy stance in years to come.

A shift to the right

Some argue Hunt’s inexperience in foreign policy will make him ineffective in this role. However, Hunt has paid close attention to issues in the Middle East and elsewhere abroad and, while being a staunch advocate of current British foreign policy, perhaps holds stronger views than others in the cabinet. They will undoubtedly be transferred to his policies as Britain’s new Foreign Secretary.

Hunt takes a strong position towards the Israel-Palestine conflict and calls to actively “combat” the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which demands Israel complies with international law and respects the human rights of Palestinian civilians.

A touch stronger than Johnson, who has simply called the movement’s aims “foolish”. Britain may push harder than before to oppose attempts to end Israel's occupation it seems.

As in other Western countries, the Conservative Party has attempted to crush and outlaw the BDS movement after it has had some success in pressuring companies to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories. Further attempts to ban the organisation will likely occur under Hunt’s oversight.

Unlike his predecessor Johnson, who even went as far as suggesting Israel may become an “apartheid state” if it rejects the two-state solution, Hunt has yet to make any such criticism.

Hunt has expressed “concern” over Israel's current plans to demolish Palestinian villages in the West Bank and has mentioned that it would cause “unnecessary suffering” to Palestinian residents. Yet his other stances suggest that he, along with others in power, will continue to provide support for Israel without going further than offering half-hearted criticisms.

He has also been a staunch supporter of continued weapons sales to Saudi Arabia. This is a controversial issue as Saudi Arabia has led a bombing campaign against Yemen since March 2015, which has largely contributed to what the UN has called the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”

Several Western politicians and activist groups criticise Britain for its continued support to Saudi Arabia and its coalition allies, as Britain’s arms sales (at least $6.4 billion worth of weapons since the war began) and training for the Saudi air force make it compliant in Saudi Arabia’s campaign.