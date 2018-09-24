Skim through recent news articles, research reports and expert comments that preceded the national elections in Maldives and you’ll hardly see anyone predicting a defeat for the government of President Abdulla Yameen.

But that’s exactly what has happened.

In a surprise result, the joint opposition candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, has emerged as the winner in the polls, garnering 58.3 percent of the votes against Yameen’s 42 percent, according to the election commission.

Even more surprising is that Yameen, who took office in 2013, has conceded defeat.

A change of heart?

“To be honest I am very surprised by the turn of events. I assumed Yameen wasn’t likely to hold an election that he will lose,” Dr. Gareth Price, a senior research fellow at Chatham House, told TRT World.

The archipelago of over 1,000 islands in the Indian Ocean has been in political turmoil since February when Yameen jailed his opponents and removed supreme court judges he feared opposed him.

Price says right before the elections there were reports alleging the government would try to rig the elections.

“All of his past behavior, including the locking up of literally all of his opponents, implied that he wasn’t ready to give up power.”

The pressure on Yameen’s government had been building for months, both within the country, and from the United States and European Union which threatened the Maldives with targeted sanctions.

In February, security forces arrested supreme court judges on the orders of his government, drawing condemnation from human rights groups.

The apex court overturned the conviction of opposition leaders and reinstated parliamentarians who had abandoned Yameen’s government, leaving him vulnerable to impeachment.

The remaining judges had overturned the earlier decision.

“If he (Yameen) had not conceded defeat, the country could have descended into chaos,” Bharath Gopalaswamy, director of the South Asia Center at the Atlantic Council, told TRT World.

“It would have also validated all that the opposition had been saying about him — that he was trying to hold on to power illegitimately.”

A family affair

While the opposition including the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), to which Solih belongs, had been mobilising for months, it seemed far from mounting a forceful battle at polling booths.

Just months before the elections, the MDP was promoting former president Mohamed Nasheed as its main candidate on party posters.

Nasheed, also a leader of MDP, became Maldives first democratically elected president in 2008 when he defeated Maumoon Abdul Gayoom who had ruled the country for 30 years with an iron fist.

Gayoom is Yameen’s half-brother and the two had played a crucial role in forcing Nasheed to step down in 2012. But in recent years there had been a falling out between the half-brothers, and Gayoom now vigorously backs the opposition.

Gayoom among others was arrested on charges of bribing the Supreme Court justices to topple the government through a constitutional coup.