BEIRUT — They arrived even before dawn, tired, bewildered and somnolent after their journey in mid-September this year. In what many Lebanese consider to be the tawdry Armenian area of Beirut, they sat on their huge sacks of clothes and personal belongings and barely spoke to one another as they waited for the General Security office to open, to process their exit papers out of Lebanon and back to Syria.

But what exactly are they heading back to? And what is the driving force for this most recent wave returning from Lebanon?

In fact, it is a number of factors which have led to these departures and are still continuing, although the experts can’t agree whether the numbers are waning, or will continue at a steady-drip feed rate.

Chief among them is how, in recent years, life in Lebanon has become so tough that many refugees there are struggling to pay their rents and a number of evictions were ordered to get them off farmers’ land, which in turn was causing problems for the Lebanese authorities. Where do you put refugees who have just been evicted off land which they can’t afford to rent? It’s often unreported, but in Lebanon, refugees pay for everything they consume.

Many couldn’t feed themselves or heat themselves during winter. And a recent clamp down on illegal burials even caused problems with the burying of their dead in Lebanon resulting in a spate of midnight burials. Syrians had literally reached a breaking point and couldn’t take any more, which itself corresponded with the geopolitics of the region. For a lot of people, it was also about being poor with no healthcare. Some poignantly complained about a dire lack of equality in how the UN treated them.

“We are so happy that we are going back, and we're waiting for it to calm down so that we can all go back to our country,” said a 40-year-old woman who didn’t want to give her name. “I’m not afraid, we trust our Syrian government, and when they said it’s safe all the people want to go back now”.

I asked her, through a translator, what she expects to see. Her smile vanishes and her tone changes.

“I am expecting everything, there was a war there. I expect to see ruins, people changed, but of course, we hope for the best” she replies. “The path is safe for leaving. But (as for the) other things, I can not talk about them, no one knows. Apparently, it’s safe, and everything is better now.”

She's doubtful whether the stories circulating about her homeland are true. “I’m not sure about the stories of torture. In war, everything happens. But in Lebanon, here, the UN could have done more. There is a lot of people (who were) not treated fairly, they didn’t get help, nor education, nor medical treatment, nor anything.”

It’s a sentiment which resonates in many ways across refugees: Inequality and grinding, incomprehensible poverty sapping the last ounce of dignity. Taking it away from the people who saw their daughters married off at 13 and 14 to Lebanese men who then reduced them to sex slaves; or worse, the young girls who worked on farms who were forced into what the UN calls "survival sex" with Lebanese bosses who offered them jobs the moment they are too old to work in the fields. In Lebanon, girls can no longer work as farm hands the moment they become of marrying age.

Dignity is a word I heard a lot from those standing in line and looking around at the armed police who looked at them with scornful eyes. These people were returning to the possibility of arrest, torture, and for the men, almost certain enrolment into the army leaving their women vulnerable in Assad’s Syria. But such issues were airbrushed out of most of these people’s minds as they considered the risks and decided Syria was a better bet.

For some, it might have been about the army and how, with the war in its final stages, conscription was inevitable but not so hard, now that much of the fighting had already been done.

For 23-year-old Hani Abdel Aziz Sham, going back could not come sooner as he accepts going into the army is expected.

“I am not scared of the army enrolment, I am going there to serve and protect my country,” he said in a soft, almost robotic monotone, perhaps wary of Lebanese police overhearing. “I am so happy, not worried and am expecting a new life in Syria.”

“There’s a lot of people that wanna go back” he continues. “They are waiting for me to go just to be safe and then they will work on it."

"There’s a lot of people that left and they told me to register and everything is fine, there is no danger,” he adds, not particularly convincingly.

Next to him listening carefully is an older man who is more preoccupied with his anger towards the UN and tells me he is “relieved” to be going back. He, like the younger man, repeats that “many” in Lebonan are waiting for him to relay good news from Syria. Before the others apply for papers in Lebanon to return home, the scepticism is such. It’s as though many can’t believe that it’s so easy.

“There was a lot of nonchalance and the UN was not working to the fullest. I have a family and my leg broke – there is metal in my leg – and the UN did not help me, and they stopped everything, and the aid they were giving us” said Ghazal Husein Ghazal, 42, from Aleppo.

“I have four kids, there is no paycheck that would let you feed the kids and pay the rent” he adds.

“I know that most of the Syrians in Lebanon want to leave for Syria. And a lot are waiting for me to go, to be safe and be sure that the trip is safe” he says.

“No scary stories, there are people who reached there and everything is fine. You choose how you want to be treated, and for now, in Lebanon, I wasn't ill-treated. I will start my life all over again.”

Crash test dummies