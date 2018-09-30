Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brazil's major cities on Saturday in women-led protests against far-right presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro, who flew home after weeks in hospital recovering from a near-fatal stab wound.

Angered by Bolsonaro's history of making offensive comments, which includes belittling rape and calling the gender pay gap justified, female protesters used the hash tag #EleNao, or #NotHim, to drum up support for a series of international protests against the former army captain.

Flag-waving protesters flocked to downtown Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo on Saturday afternoon, pouring out of subway trains and into the streets while chanting in unison against a divisive candidate who has led polls for months ahead of the October 7 election, the most polarising in a generation.

TRT World's Sandra Gathman reports from Brazil.

Later, as night fell, television images showed protesters starting small fires and banging drums in the center of Rio.

"I could never be friends with someone who supports a person (like Bolsonaro), who is racist, homophobic and a misogynist," said Tassia Casseli, who was at the Sao Paulo march.

Bolsonaro nearly died from a stab wound earlier this month and has been confined to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital ever since. He was discharged on Saturday morning, and flew to Rio, where he has served as a federal congressman for nearly three decades, in the afternoon.

In a telling sign of the divisive nature of the election, videos uploaded to social media from Bolsonaro's commercial flight back to Rio showed some of his fellow passengers clapping and chanting "Legend" when he boarded, while others booed.

"Finally back home, with my family in the warmth of our home. There is no better feeling! Thank you for all the expressions of affection that I saw on the way back and all over Brazil," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter. "A big hug to everyone!"